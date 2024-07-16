Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
CALEF LOAN FOR SMES & MID-CAPS CLIMATE ACTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 400,000,000
Credit lines : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2025 : € 50,000,000
30/07/2024 : € 50,000,000
11/12/2025 : € 200,000,000
30/07/2024 : € 200,000,000
CALEF LOAN FOR SMES & MID-CAPS CLIMATE ACTION
CALEF LOAN FOR SMES & MID-CAPS CLIMATE ACTION

Summary sheet

Release date
1 August 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/07/2024
20230577
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CALEF LOAN FOR SMES & MID-CAPS CLIMATE ACTION
CREDIT AGRICOLE LEASING & FACTORING
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation with Crédit Agricole Leasing & Factory (CALEF) will support small to medium sized (SMEs) enterprises and midcaps in France. 30% of the loan will be dedicated to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the target beneficiaries.

Additionality and Impact

The Project aims to improve access to finance and financing conditions for French SMEs and Mid-Caps. Notably, at least 30% of investments will be eligible for Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, including energy-efficient equipment, technologies and sustainable mobility. By addressing market failures, it will contribute to job creation, increased competitiveness and productivity of SMEs and Midcaps, while reducing carbon emissions and air pollution, accelerating the green transition of the French economy.

Building on the Financial Intermediary (FI)'s track record and long-standing relationship with the EIB, the funds are expected to be allocated efficiently and timely, including in cohesion (transition) regions. The EIB's contribution, through financial value-added, long-term tenor, and flexibility in drawdowns and repayment profiles, will facilitate access to finance and improve financing conditions for final beneficiaries through reduced interest rates. This is crucial for CA&ES projects requiring additional investments to scale up renewable energy production and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with the energy transition path.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
16 July 2024
30 July 2024
CALEF LOAN FOR SMES & MID-CAPS CLIMATE ACTION
CALEF LOAN FOR SMES & MID-CAPS CLIMATE ACTION

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

