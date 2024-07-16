CALEF LOAN FOR SMES & MID-CAPS CLIMATE ACTION

The Project aims to improve access to finance and financing conditions for French SMEs and Mid-Caps. Notably, at least 30% of investments will be eligible for Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, including energy-efficient equipment, technologies and sustainable mobility. By addressing market failures, it will contribute to job creation, increased competitiveness and productivity of SMEs and Midcaps, while reducing carbon emissions and air pollution, accelerating the green transition of the French economy.

Building on the Financial Intermediary (FI)'s track record and long-standing relationship with the EIB, the funds are expected to be allocated efficiently and timely, including in cohesion (transition) regions. The EIB's contribution, through financial value-added, long-term tenor, and flexibility in drawdowns and repayment profiles, will facilitate access to finance and improve financing conditions for final beneficiaries through reduced interest rates. This is crucial for CA&ES projects requiring additional investments to scale up renewable energy production and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with the energy transition path.