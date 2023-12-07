PIRAEUS BANK LRS ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The risk-sharing operation will support mid-caps in Greece operating in EIB's eligible sectors.
The aim is to enhance access to finance for eligible beneficiaries.
This linked risk sharing operation is designed to provide support to mid-caps in access to finance and to contribute to long-term economic growth. The operation addresses the underlying market failure of access to finance faced by Mid-Caps due to information asymmetries and credit considerations. Given the economic uncertainty exacerbated by supply chain constraints, inflation, rising interest rates, energy security constraints and the ongoing war in Ukraine, the proposed operation may alleviate some of the pressures faced by the real economy. The guarantee operates by providing capital relief to the Financial Intermediary and thereby free up additional lending capacity, thus enabling them to channel funds into transactions that they would likely not have financed without the EIB's intervention and at more beneficial terms (for example longer tenors, lower interest rates, lower collateral requirements). More specifically, the operation is anticipated to support social objectives such as employment via the provision of eligible transactions such as loans for working capital and investment purposes to mid-caps.
The Financial Intermediary is an established player in the local market and a repeat client of the EIB, with an excellent track record in implementing EIB products. It is an innovative product for the Greek market, is complementary to EIF offerings in the local SME sphere and is generally expected to carry a signalling effect to the market, reduce risk perceptions and crowd in other private financiers.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.