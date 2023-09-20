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RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE TECHNOLOGIES RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 36,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 36,000,000
Industry : € 36,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/09/2024 : € 16,000,000
21/09/2023 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/03/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE TECHNOLOGIES RDI
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY II

Summary sheet

Release date
20 February 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/09/2023
20230261
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE TECHNOLOGIES RDI
MER MEC SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 36 million
EUR 82 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) in the field of rail diagnostics, signalling systems and asset management. The activities will be carried out in Italy over the period between 2023 and 2025.

The project covers a wide range of products, applications and services. It aims at maturing technologies and developing new products in the field of rail diagnostics, signalling systems and asset management. Some of the main objectives include the development of on-board monitoring systems for rolling stock and infrastructure, new signalling systems, solutions for integrated diagnostic or for remote fruition of railway lines diagnostic data.

Additionality and Impact

The Project contributes to further developing the Promoter's knowledge and expertise in the field of technologies that support the rail industry in its need for maintaining railway assets and increasing their reliability, safety, and efficiency. The Project will also contribute the enhance the digitalisation of railway industry through the development of smart solutions and by leveraging technologies such as enhanced connectivity, cloud computing and AI, which are crucial pillars of the railway industry's digital transition.


The Project accelerates the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge within the European industry, through the Promoter's collaboration with industrial partners, universities, and research institutes.


The Project's activities are in line with the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital and Human Capital) innovation policy and therefore are eligible for the Bank's financing under the Research, Innovation and Digital (RID) Policy Priority Goal; a part of the Project contributes also to the Bank's Economic and social cohesion cross-cutting objective.


The Project contributes entirely to the Bank's Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) cross-cutting objective.


The EIB financing supports Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) activities that generate significant positive knowledge, technology, and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative products and services and skills development and upgrading.


The Promoter's R&D capability and well-structured organisation, its focus on product and technology R&D, innovation and sustainability, its technology edge, industrialisation capability and strong ecosystem of partners, along with its experienced management will help implement a sound and sustainable project, integrating positive environmental and social dimensions, contribute to addressing and mitigating market failures, and through its additionality, contribute to the Bank's policy objectives.


The Bank's technical contribution and advice is explained by the guidance provided to align the Project scope with policy objectives at Project origination and the monitoring requirements during Project implementation.


The proposed operation satisfactorily meets funding needs of the promoter providing additional flexibility in terms of long tenor (particularly given the current tighter liquidity in the banking sector) at lower cost of funding. The EIB funding is expected to improve the promoter financial structure by spreading out its repayment profile, reducing the cost of newly incurred indebtedness as well as diversifying its funding base.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of RDI activities that are not listed in any of the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. The environmental details will be verified during the project appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the Project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the EIB would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
20 September 2023
21 September 2023
Related documents
14/03/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE TECHNOLOGIES RDI
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE TECHNOLOGIES RDI
Publication Date
14 Mar 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
173402646
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230261
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/03/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE TECHNOLOGIES RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE TECHNOLOGIES RDI
Data sheet
RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE TECHNOLOGIES RDI
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN ITALY II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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