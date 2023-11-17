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ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 35,000,000
Energy : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/03/2026 : € 10,000,000
22/12/2023 : € 25,000,000
Link to source
Data sheet
ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)
Other links
Summary sheet
ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)
Related public register
21/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)
Related story
Dome of renewables
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I

Summary sheet

Release date
19 February 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2023
20230127
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)
ENERGY DOME SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 70 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the company's technology scale-up including First-of-a-kind 20MW-200MWh CO2Battery installation in Italy.

The aim is to provide energy storage capacity and it will improve grid flexibility for the integration of renewables and will contribute to the security of supply of the system.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed operation contributes to the InvestEU objective of developing the energy sector in accordance with the Energy Union priorities.

The Project involves the construction of a first-of-a-kind utility-scale long duration energy storage (LDES) facility in Sardinia, Italy. The patented solution is based on a CO2 thermodynamic cycle. In charge mode, the carbon dioxide (CO2) is taken from an atmospheric gasholder and is liquified using a compressor/condenser, then stored under pressure inside liquid CO2 tanks. In discharge mode, normally during high-price electricity hours or when required, the liquid CO2 is turned into high-pressure gas that powers a turbine, generating electricity that is dispatched to the grid.

The EIB contribution to this project aims to support a technology which allows for an increased flexibility of the power system, therefore ensuring security of electricity supply, which is a Public Goods, and for increasing the grid resiliency to intermittent power generation from renewable energy sources. These elements, in turn, contribute to the reduction of CO2 externalities from the power sector.

The Project is commercially viable without securing offtake agreements, relying on revenues mainly generated from electricity sold to the wholesale market. It can also participate in the capacity market auctions organized by the Italian TSO or benefit from a tolling agreement with a public utility. The Project is supporting both the EU policy regarding energy storage, as defined in

the Clean Energy for All Package and the Electricity Directive (2019/944), as well as the targets included in the Italian National Energy and Climate Plan. In line with the EU Taxonomy, energy storage systems substantially support climate change mitigation.

The financing of this Project is providing a valuable contribution to the objectives of the Bank's energy lending policy as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion. The Project is expected to deliver excellent economic benefits and to deliver a positive broader social benefit.

EIB financing by way of a venture debt facility will provide a signalling effect to the market. The Project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

The promoter is a private company operating in a liberalised market and is therefore subject to a private procurement regime.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
17 November 2023
22 December 2023
Related documents
21/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I
Link to source
Summary sheet
ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)
Other links
Data sheet
ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)
Publication Date
21 Feb 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
176970572
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230127
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)
Other links
Summary sheet
ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)
Data sheet
ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)
Related story
Dome of renewables
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Dome of renewables
Other links
Data sheet
ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)
Summary sheet
ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)
Related public register
21/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY DOME - CATALYST (IEU GT)
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE I

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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