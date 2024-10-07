EURE - PROGRAMME DEVELOPPEMENT DURABLE

The project supports multi-sector investments as part of the sustainable development strategy of the French Département of Eure (province located in the Normandy region) for the period 2024-2028 within the broader framework of the Paris Agreement and the sustainable development goals (SDGs).





EIB financing will allow the department to address sub-optimal investment situations and is expected to generate positive externalities in terms of delivery of public services through construction or rehabilitation of public buildings and infrastructure as well as to help diversify the economy by improving access to its cultural and natural capital. The EIB support, under the form of a Framework Loan, will include a broad range of schemes related to public buildings (improvement of standards, energy efficiency, accessibility), urban development and infrastructures, investments in primary schools and in local sports infrastructures, sustainable tourism, preservation and promotion of local heritage, water collection, treatment and supply, flow control, dykes and protection against erosion, preservation of natural resources and biodiversity.





The project will contribute to the strengthening of the EU's and Eure's economic, social and territorial cohesion and transition by reducing inequalities among people and among places and improving the quality of life of residents.





In that context, the EIB's long-term financing improves the Department's financing structure and the affordability of its investments.