EURE - PROGRAMME DEVELOPPEMENT DURABLE

Reference: 20230123

Release date: 6 September 2024

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

DEPARTEMENT DE L'EURE

Framework loan for financing multi-sector investments as part of the sustainable development programme of the Department of Eure for the period 2024-2028.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports multi-sector investments as part of the sustainable development strategy of the French Département of Eure (province located in the Normandy region) for the period 2024-2028 within the broader framework of the Paris Agreement and the sustainable development goals (SDGs).





EIB financing will allow the department to address sub-optimal investment situations and is expected to generate positive externalities in terms of delivery of public services through construction or rehabilitation of public buildings and infrastructure as well as to help diversify the economy by improving access to its cultural and natural capital. The EIB support, under the form of a Framework Loan, will include a broad range of schemes related to public buildings (improvement of standards, energy efficiency, accessibility), urban development and infrastructures, investments in primary schools and in local sports infrastructures, sustainable tourism, preservation and promotion of local heritage, water collection, treatment and supply, flow control, dykes and protection against erosion, preservation of natural resources and biodiversity.





The project will contribute to the strengthening of the EU's and Eure's economic, social and territorial cohesion and transition by reducing inequalities among people and among places and improving the quality of life of residents.





In that context, the EIB's long-term financing with favourable terms such as long availability and grace period, improves the Department's financing structure and the affordability of its investments.

Objectives

The project supports investment in public buildings, urban development, sustainable mobility and adaptation to climate change. This is expected to contribute to better balanced territorial development, reducing inequalities between people and between places. It will therefore improve living conditions in the department as well as strengthen socio-economic prosperity.

Sector(s)

Composite infrastructure - Construction

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 100 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 390 million

Environmental aspects

The Promoter will be required to act according to the provisions of the relevant EU Directives including, but not limited to, SEA (2001/42/EC), EIA (2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds (2009/147/EC) Directives and Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC) as transposed into national law. The Bank will also assess the Promoter's compliance with the Energy performance of buildings directive (Directive EU/2018/844) at appraisal and during the allocation phase. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and climate adaptation.

Procurement

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Signed - 21/11/2024