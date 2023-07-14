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IRISH HIGHER EDUCATION STUDENT ACCOMMODATION-HFA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 200,000,000
Education : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/11/2023 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH HIGHER EDUCATION STUDENT ACCOMMODATION-HFA
Related story
EU delivers: ‘I feel human again‘

Summary sheet

Release date
4 May 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/11/2023
20230113
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IRISH HIGHER EDUCATION STUDENT ACCOMMODATION-HFA
HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 434 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Multi-annual framework loan facility to provide financing for Irish universities student accommodation developments via the Housing Finance Agency.

As Ireland is currently experiencing a severe housing shortage, the project aims to help alleviate pressure on the existing housing stock by providing additional student residences.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Council Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible national authorities to request an environmental impact assessment (EIA) on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, universities and technological universities (formerly institutes of technology) are likely to fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU with respect to urban development. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the allocation procedure. The project will include new buildings and potentially renovations, which will comply with the 2010/31/EU Directive on energy efficiency of buildings. The project may have locations of schemes in less developed regions as defined by the EU cohesion policy. Therefore, the project is expected to support the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion. The project anticipates investments outside of Dublin thereby contributing to better-balanced territorial development, counteracting excessive concentration, strengthening secondary growth poles and reducing inequalities between people and between places. Furthermore, the additional student accommodation is expected to provide increased amounts of lower cost accommodation enabling students from lower-income families to access higher education and decreasing living costs for some students in these locations. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation, climate adaptation, and sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources.

The Bank will require the promoter/financial intermediary to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
14 July 2023
15 November 2023
Related documents
20/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH HIGHER EDUCATION STUDENT ACCOMMODATION-HFA
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH HIGHER EDUCATION STUDENT ACCOMMODATION-HFA
Publication Date
20 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
169105344
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230113
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH HIGHER EDUCATION STUDENT ACCOMMODATION-HFA
Other links
Summary sheet
IRISH HIGHER EDUCATION STUDENT ACCOMMODATION-HFA
Data sheet
IRISH HIGHER EDUCATION STUDENT ACCOMMODATION-HFA
Related story
EU delivers: ‘I feel human again‘

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
EU delivers: ‘I feel human again‘
Other links
Related public register
20/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH HIGHER EDUCATION STUDENT ACCOMMODATION-HFA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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