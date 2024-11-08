CABO VERDE WIND POWER EXPANSION

The project develops new storage and wind capacity. It addresses the market failure of negative externalities by reducing carbon and air pollution. The project is fully in line with EU and National strategic priorities, including the Global Gateway Investment Agenda, the Team Europe Initiative "Sustainable and Inclusive Cabo Verde" and the Multi-Annual Indicated Programme ("MIP 2021-2027") as well as the National Electricity Masterplan (2018-2040), and it contributes to Cabo Verde's "NDCs" under the Paris Agreement. The project will reduce the cost of power supply in Cabo Verde, including reducing the usage of imported fossil fuels.

The project quality and results are expected to be very good, including because of the experience of the Promoter in renewable energy and the economic benefits brought by the investments.

The Bank's proposal adds significant value to the project as a result of the sculpted repayment profile. The project will be financed together with another International Finance Institution.

Finally, the operation will contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals SDG7 - Affordable and Clean Energy, and SDG13 - Climate Action.