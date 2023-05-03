CZECH RAIL TEN-T AND SAFETY

The project consists of multiple schemes of railway infrastructure in particular related to (i) upgrading, rehabilitation and renewal of TEN-T railway lines, (ii) deployment of European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) on railway lines, retrofit of maintenance vehicles with ERTMS equipment, improvement of cybersecurity of Promoter's ICT systems and (iii) improving safety of level crossings.

The project is expected to improve the quality and capacity of rail infrastructure, bring it to compliance with the TEN-T requirements and applicable TSIs. For some sections, where the works will allow to increase maximum speeds or prevent reduction of maximum speed, it may also generate time savings for passengers. It will also present environmental and safety benefits due to promoting shift from road to rail expected to take place because of better rail services, as well as related vehicle operating cost savings. Safety benefits will also be linked to improvements of level crossings. Finally, by means of contributing to achieving interoperability of the EU railway system, the project is expected to improve competitiveness of rail vis à vis other modes; and thereby, enhance sustainable transport and present environmental and safety benefits due to preventing modal shift from rail to road.

The project is located in multiple cohesion regions.

The EIB advantageous and flexible loan contributes to diversification and stability of financing of the Czech Sovereign. Maturity of the tranches and longer grace periods combined with a possibility of currency and/or interest rates conversion add up to the Borrower's comfort.