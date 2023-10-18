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SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 250,000,000
Energy : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2023 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY
Related public register
16/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - Link to environmental information for parc photovoltaïque au sol La Menuiserie - Vouneuil sous Biard
Related public register
16/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - Link to environmental information for centrale photovoltaïque au sol La Rousselière - La Chapelle Bâton
Related public register
16/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - Link to environmental information for parc éolien Le Rochereau III - Champigny en Rochereau
Related public register
16/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - Link to environmental information for centrale photovoltaïque au sol - Châteauneuf-sur-Charente
Related public register
16/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - to environmental information for centrale photovoltaïque au sol "Le Marchais" - Dangé-Saint-Romain
Related public register
16/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - Link to environmental information for centrale photovoltaïque - Vivonne
Related public register
16/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - Link to environmental information for centrale solaire photovoltaique - Coulombiers
Related public register
16/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - Link to environmental information for centrale solaire photovoltaïque - Poitiers

Summary sheet

Release date
19 October 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2023
20220758
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY
SOREGIES
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 578 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Soregies is a local energy company in France. The project will finance its investment programme over the period 2023-2026, consisting in regulated electricity distribution investments and a pipeline of small scale solar photovoltaic and wind power plants.

Cette opération contribue à la réalisation des objectifs de l'UE en matière de renouvelables, d'énergie et de climat, notamment la sécurité de l'approvisionnement énergétique et la lutte contre le changement climatique.

Additionality and Impact

The investment programme will increase renewable capacity with many small-scale renewable schemes as well as connect new users and modernise the electricity distribution network in France.

This programme is eligible for investEU under the Sustainable Infrastructure Window item 1.a (renewable generation) and 1.c (sustainable energy infrastructure). The project is eligible under the EIB Energy Lending Policy, is consistent with the EIB Climate Bank Roadmap and contributes to the Bank's renewable energy and climate objectives and to the EU Economic, Social and Territorial Cohesion by investing in EIB Cohesion Priority regions.

The distribution investment programme will improve reliability and security of supply which have public good dimensions and will enable the integration of low-carbon energy source (renewables), which contributes to reduce negative environmental externalities.

The programme's overall economic viability is expected to be very good.

The Promoter is an experienced local utility involved in energy distribution networks and generation and has the necessary capacity to manage the implementation of the Programme and operate the assets over the term of the loan. Overall, the project quality and results is expected to be very good.

The Bank will provide a long-term loan which is not easily available with local commercial banks, and the Bank's financing will contribute to make the investment more cost-efficient.

The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support. The EIB's financing will have a significant signalling effect in the context of both Climate Action aiming at accelerating Paris aligned project and RePower initiative.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

Le projet comprend des éléments qui peuvent relever de l'annexe II de la directive EIE (2011/92/UE telle que modifiée par 2014/52/UE), obligeant les autorités compétentes à déterminer si une EIE est requise. Les impacts qui peuvent généralement être attendus pour certains projets concernent l'impact visuel, le dégagement de la végétation, la collision et l'électrocution des vertébrés volants, les champs électromagnétiques, les nuisances sonores et les perturbations pendant la construction, ainsi que les incidences possibles sur la faune et la flore protégées (Habitats 92/43/CE et Oiseaux 2009/147/CE). Aucune réinstallation de la population locale n'est envisagée. Le devoir de diligence environnemental et social suivra les procédures et les normes de la BEI. Les impacts réels ainsi que les mesures d'atténuation prévues seront examinés au cours de l'évaluation. Le projet devrait contribuer aux objectifs d'action pour le climat et de durabilité environnementale (CA&ES), en particulier en matière d'atténuation du changement climatique.

La BEI exigera du promoteur qu'il veille à ce que les marchés pour la mise en oeuvre du projet fassent l'objet d'appels d'offres conformément à la législation de l'UE applicable en matière de marchés publics, à la directive 2014/23/UE/2014/24/UE/UE/25/UE, le cas échéant, ainsi qu'à la directive 92/13/CEE (modifiée 2007/66/UE) telle qu'interprétée par la Cour de justice de l'UE, avec publication des avis d'appels d'offres au Journal officiel de l'UE, le cas échéant.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
18 October 2023
20 December 2023
Related documents
04/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY
16/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - Link to environmental information for parc photovoltaïque au sol La Menuiserie - Vouneuil sous Biard
16/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - Link to environmental information for centrale photovoltaïque au sol La Rousselière - La Chapelle Bâton
16/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - Link to environmental information for parc éolien Le Rochereau III - Champigny en Rochereau
16/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - Link to environmental information for centrale photovoltaïque au sol - Châteauneuf-sur-Charente
16/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - to environmental information for centrale photovoltaïque au sol "Le Marchais" - Dangé-Saint-Romain
16/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - Link to environmental information for centrale photovoltaïque - Vivonne
16/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - Link to environmental information for centrale solaire photovoltaique - Coulombiers
16/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - Link to environmental information for centrale solaire photovoltaïque - Poitiers

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY
Publication Date
4 Jan 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
169464757
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220758
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - Link to environmental information for parc photovoltaïque au sol La Menuiserie - Vouneuil sous Biard
Publication Date
16 Jan 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
187700305
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220758
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - Link to environmental information for centrale photovoltaïque au sol La Rousselière - La Chapelle Bâton
Publication Date
16 Jan 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
187702641
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220758
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - Link to environmental information for parc éolien Le Rochereau III - Champigny en Rochereau
Publication Date
16 Jan 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
187695252
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220758
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - Link to environmental information for centrale photovoltaïque au sol - Châteauneuf-sur-Charente
Publication Date
16 Jan 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
187690902
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220758
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - to environmental information for centrale photovoltaïque au sol "Le Marchais" - Dangé-Saint-Romain
Publication Date
16 Jan 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
187700304
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220758
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - Link to environmental information for centrale photovoltaïque - Vivonne
Publication Date
16 Jan 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
187702642
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220758
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - Link to environmental information for centrale solaire photovoltaique - Coulombiers
Publication Date
16 Jan 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
187710206
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220758
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - Link to environmental information for centrale solaire photovoltaïque - Poitiers
Publication Date
16 Jan 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
187701322
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220758
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY
Related public register
16/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - Link to environmental information for parc photovoltaïque au sol La Menuiserie - Vouneuil sous Biard
Related public register
16/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - Link to environmental information for centrale photovoltaïque au sol La Rousselière - La Chapelle Bâton
Related public register
16/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - Link to environmental information for parc éolien Le Rochereau III - Champigny en Rochereau
Related public register
16/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - Link to environmental information for centrale photovoltaïque au sol - Châteauneuf-sur-Charente
Related public register
16/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - to environmental information for centrale photovoltaïque au sol "Le Marchais" - Dangé-Saint-Romain
Related public register
16/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - Link to environmental information for centrale photovoltaïque - Vivonne
Related public register
16/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - Link to environmental information for centrale solaire photovoltaique - Coulombiers
Related public register
16/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY - Link to environmental information for centrale solaire photovoltaïque - Poitiers
Other links
Summary sheet
SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY
Data sheet
SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications