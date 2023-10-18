SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY

The investment programme will increase renewable capacity with many small-scale renewable schemes as well as connect new users and modernise the electricity distribution network in France.

This programme is eligible for investEU under the Sustainable Infrastructure Window item 1.a (renewable generation) and 1.c (sustainable energy infrastructure). The project is eligible under the EIB Energy Lending Policy, is consistent with the EIB Climate Bank Roadmap and contributes to the Bank's renewable energy and climate objectives and to the EU Economic, Social and Territorial Cohesion by investing in EIB Cohesion Priority regions.

The distribution investment programme will improve reliability and security of supply which have public good dimensions and will enable the integration of low-carbon energy source (renewables), which contributes to reduce negative environmental externalities.

The programme's overall economic viability is expected to be very good.

The Promoter is an experienced local utility involved in energy distribution networks and generation and has the necessary capacity to manage the implementation of the Programme and operate the assets over the term of the loan. Overall, the project quality and results is expected to be very good.

The Bank will provide a long-term loan which is not easily available with local commercial banks, and the Bank's financing will contribute to make the investment more cost-efficient.

The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support. The EIB's financing will have a significant signalling effect in the context of both Climate Action aiming at accelerating Paris aligned project and RePower initiative.



