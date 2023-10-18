SOREGIES NETWORK & RENEWABLE ENERGY

Summary sheet
Soregies is a local energy company in France. The project will finance its investment programme over the period 2023-2026, consisting in regulated electricity distribution investments and a pipeline of small scale solar photovoltaic and wind power plants.
Cette opération contribue à la réalisation des objectifs de l'UE en matière de renouvelables, d'énergie et de climat, notamment la sécurité de l'approvisionnement énergétique et la lutte contre le changement climatique.
The investment programme will increase renewable capacity with many small-scale renewable schemes as well as connect new users and modernise the electricity distribution network in France.
This programme is eligible for investEU under the Sustainable Infrastructure Window item 1.a (renewable generation) and 1.c (sustainable energy infrastructure). The project is eligible under the EIB Energy Lending Policy, is consistent with the EIB Climate Bank Roadmap and contributes to the Bank's renewable energy and climate objectives and to the EU Economic, Social and Territorial Cohesion by investing in EIB Cohesion Priority regions.
The distribution investment programme will improve reliability and security of supply which have public good dimensions and will enable the integration of low-carbon energy source (renewables), which contributes to reduce negative environmental externalities.
The programme's overall economic viability is expected to be very good.
The Promoter is an experienced local utility involved in energy distribution networks and generation and has the necessary capacity to manage the implementation of the Programme and operate the assets over the term of the loan. Overall, the project quality and results is expected to be very good.
The Bank will provide a long-term loan which is not easily available with local commercial banks, and the Bank's financing will contribute to make the investment more cost-efficient.
The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support. The EIB's financing will have a significant signalling effect in the context of both Climate Action aiming at accelerating Paris aligned project and RePower initiative.
Le projet comprend des éléments qui peuvent relever de l'annexe II de la directive EIE (2011/92/UE telle que modifiée par 2014/52/UE), obligeant les autorités compétentes à déterminer si une EIE est requise. Les impacts qui peuvent généralement être attendus pour certains projets concernent l'impact visuel, le dégagement de la végétation, la collision et l'électrocution des vertébrés volants, les champs électromagnétiques, les nuisances sonores et les perturbations pendant la construction, ainsi que les incidences possibles sur la faune et la flore protégées (Habitats 92/43/CE et Oiseaux 2009/147/CE). Aucune réinstallation de la population locale n'est envisagée. Le devoir de diligence environnemental et social suivra les procédures et les normes de la BEI. Les impacts réels ainsi que les mesures d'atténuation prévues seront examinés au cours de l'évaluation. Le projet devrait contribuer aux objectifs d'action pour le climat et de durabilité environnementale (CA&ES), en particulier en matière d'atténuation du changement climatique.
La BEI exigera du promoteur qu'il veille à ce que les marchés pour la mise en oeuvre du projet fassent l'objet d'appels d'offres conformément à la législation de l'UE applicable en matière de marchés publics, à la directive 2014/23/UE/2014/24/UE/UE/25/UE, le cas échéant, ainsi qu'à la directive 92/13/CEE (modifiée 2007/66/UE) telle qu'interprétée par la Cour de justice de l'UE, avec publication des avis d'appels d'offres au Journal officiel de l'UE, le cas échéant.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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