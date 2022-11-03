MADRID LA PAZ HOSPITAL

The project supports the "Health" policy objective and aims to provide higher quality and more accessible healthcare services, responding to the demographic trends and requirements of the region. Investments in the health sector generate positive externalities that include, but are not limited to, containment of communicable and non-communicable diseases and their negative effect on individuals, as well as the indirect impact on economic productivity from a healthier workforce and population. Public health care services provision and financing ensure that the quantity and quality of investments in the sector are in line with what is socially optimal. The EIB's support will help accelerate these investments by offering significant stability to the management of the Borrower's long-term obligations, as commercial banks can typically not provide financing with maturities of this length for this type of client.





EIB's participation will provide a financial benefit to CAM as it allows distributing the cost of financing in the long term, resulting in a manageable annual debt service amount. The EIB will include flexible drawdown terms and conditions adjusted to the investment horizon of the Project, which are highly valued by public promoters and a key differentiating feature of EIB's financing. The EIB loan could have a signalling effect, facilitating additional financing for Healthcare programmes from complementary sources, which will reduce the funding uncertainly for these type of programmes in CAM.





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