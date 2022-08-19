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IZICAP (IDGF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 6,306,698
France : € 8,693,302
Services : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/08/2022 : € 6,306,698
22/08/2022 : € 8,693,302
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IZICAP (IDGF)
Parent project
INNOVATION & DIGITALISATION GROWTH FINANCE PL

Summary sheet

Release date
23 February 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/08/2022
20220279
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IZICAP (IDGF)
IZICAP SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 53 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Izicap is a fintech SME that has developed an innovative card-linked Customer Relationship Management (CRM) & Loyalty solution for local brick-and-mortar merchants, which transforms payment terminals into powerful marketing tools.

The project will finance investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) activities, as well as the commercial growth of the company.

Additionality and Impact

Izicap is a French FinTech SME offering a payment card-linked loyalty solution targeting small merchants operating local, physical stores. The project supports the Innovation, Digital and Human Capital (IDHC) policy objective by supporting an innovative start-up that provides small merchants, which have been severely hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with an affordable solution that enables them to retain their customers (i.e. individual consumers) and better resist to large retail groups. The project generates significant positive RDI externalities through the application of the technology in various industries and through knowledge spill-overs to customer SMBs and partners (acquirers, card schemes). The project is therefore strengthening the EU's market position in the context of payment value-added services and customer loyalty and enhancing the competition in this field. EIB's venture debt financing combines a 3-year availability period associated with a long-term maturity date and a bullet repayment so the Borrower can focus on sustainable growth by deploying

its technological and commercial roadmap prior to an equity round expected in 2023. This financing is expected to support the company in maintaining its competitive edge while creating a financial catalyst effect by setting solid grounds in view of a future equity round.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under the annexes of the environmental impact assessments (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory EIA. The activities included in the scope of the project will be performed in existing buildings and are not expected to have any relevant environmental impact.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
19 August 2022
22 August 2022
Related documents
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IZICAP (IDGF)
Related projects
Parent project
INNOVATION & DIGITALISATION GROWTH FINANCE PL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IZICAP (IDGF)
Publication Date
8 Mar 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
156526896
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220279
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IZICAP (IDGF)
Other links
Summary sheet
IZICAP (IDGF)
Data sheet
IZICAP (IDGF)
Parent project
INNOVATION & DIGITALISATION GROWTH FINANCE PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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