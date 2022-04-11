Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SICREDI SOLAR ENERGY PORTFOLIO FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Brazil : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/11/2022 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SICREDI SOLAR ENERGY PORTFOLIO FL
Related public register
08/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SICREDI SOLAR ENERGY PORTFOLIO FL
Related press
Brazil: EIB grants €200 million to Sicredi for SMEs and solar energy investment by households
Related story
A gateway to partnership

Summary sheet

Release date
11 April 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/11/2022
20220037
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SICREDI SOLAR ENERGY PORTFOLIO FL
BANCO COOPERATIVO SICREDI SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Intermediated Framework Loan to Sicredi, Brazil's second-largest credit cooperative, to finance solar energy investments mainly by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and households.

By supporting investments into solar photovoltaic schemes, the project is expected to contribute to the EIB's objectives under the Climate Action and Environmental Facility (CAEF) by promoting climate change mitigation. The operation is well aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and 13 (Climate Action). The operation will also contribute to the EIB's priority objectives for energy sector lending related to renewable energy sources, in line with the EIB's Energy Lending Criteria and its Climate Action objectives.

Additionality and Impact

This operation will finance 100% Climate Action investments in solar photovoltaic schemes across Brazil, providing an intermediated Framework Loan to a large credit cooperative (Financial Intermediary).


This operation will enable investments into renewable energy, leading to carbon emission and air pollution reductions by promoting additional renewable generation capacity. It is therefore strongly aligned with EU priorities in the country (particularly the Green Deal Team Europe Initiative for Brazil and its Sub-Initiative on Sustainable and Smart Cities) as well as with Brazil's Intended Nationally Determined Contribution, while addressing the existing failures of the energy market, namely negative environmental externalities and incomplete markets.

The individual sub-projects are expected to have an excellent economic return. The Financial Intermediary is deemed to possess adequate capabilities to implement the operations in the current challenging operating environment.


The EIB offers financial and non-financial benefits to the Financial Intermediary, including a longer maturity, flexibility to choose at disbursement both the currency (EUR/USD) and interest rate type. By financing only up to 50% of the underlying projects, the EIB's participation will help crowd in private sector capital, helping to diversify the counterpart's funding mix and channelling funds to investments into renewable energy production capacities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation will generate environmental benefits by supporting renewable energy investments into solar photovoltaic schemes that help mitigate climate change.

It is expected that the beneficiaries of the schemes under this Framework Loan will be predominantly private entities not operating in the utility sector, not having a status of contracting entity and not being concessionaire. However, it cannot be excluded that some schemes could be classified as public for procurement purposes. Schemes that are subject to local content requirements will not be eligible for the EIB's financing. In any case, the Financial Intermediary will be required to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procurement procedures are carried out in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
21/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SICREDI SOLAR ENERGY PORTFOLIO FL
08/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SICREDI SOLAR ENERGY PORTFOLIO FL
Other links
Related press
Brazil: EIB grants €200 million to Sicredi for SMEs and solar energy investment by households

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SICREDI SOLAR ENERGY PORTFOLIO FL
Publication Date
21 Oct 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157575745
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Brazil
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SICREDI SOLAR ENERGY PORTFOLIO FL
Publication Date
8 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
242581145
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20220037
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Brazil
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SICREDI SOLAR ENERGY PORTFOLIO FL
Related public register
08/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SICREDI SOLAR ENERGY PORTFOLIO FL
Other links
Summary sheet
SICREDI SOLAR ENERGY PORTFOLIO FL
Data sheet
SICREDI SOLAR ENERGY PORTFOLIO FL
Related press
Brazil: EIB grants €200 million to Sicredi for SMEs and solar energy investment by households
Related story
A gateway to partnership

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Brazil: EIB grants €200 million to Sicredi for SMEs and solar energy investment by households
Related story
A gateway to partnership
Other links
Related public register
21/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SICREDI SOLAR ENERGY PORTFOLIO FL
Related public register
08/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SICREDI SOLAR ENERGY PORTFOLIO FL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications