DAKAR PUBLIC TRANSPORT NETWORK RESTRUCTURING

Overall, the Project will produce a range of positive effects for the Great Dakar - accounting for ca. 1/4th of the Senegalese population - in economic (time-savings, lower transport costs), environmental (reduced pollution: modal shift to public transport) and social (health: less pollution / road safety: reinforced) terms. In addition, the project will increase access to economic opportunities, as well as to public services such as education and health.





Moreover, the operation contributes to the second phase of the National Development Plan for the period 2019-2023 targeting sustainable and inclusive growth via the improvement of the structure of the economy, including through investments in the transport sector. Further to the Paris Agreement, Senegal also committed in its Nationally Determined Contribution to reduce its emissions in a couple of sectors, including transport. Finally, the project aligns with the Dakar's Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan2008-2025.





The proposed Project is aligned with the EU Joint Programming Document for Senegal covering the period 2018-2023, contributing in particular to the Team Europe Initiative « Economie Verte au Sénégal ». It is also consistent with the EU new partnership for Africa recognizing the key role of African cities in reducing pollution. It is further in line with the objective of the European Green Deal to accelerate a fair transition towards sustainable and smart mobility that leaves no one behind, by offering more affordable, accessible, healthier and cleaner solutions to encourage people to change their transport patterns. The project, being part of the Dakar-Abidjan strategic economic corridor, falls under the Global Gateway initiative and the Program for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA).





Through the Project, the Bank helps Senegal meet its international commitments under the National Determined Contribution that it adopted at the COP 21 in Paris. Besides, EIB's involvement renders high additionality through its involvement during preparation and implementation, improving the quality of the project and ensuring its compliance with the Bank's standards. Furthermore, EIB plays a critical role to close the financing gap: being the largest financier and providing the much-needed long-term concessional financing - notably through the mobilisation of an EU grant under the Africa Investment Platform.





Finally, the project will help Senegal fulfil various SDGs, in particular 1, 8, 9, 11, 13 and 17. It will also contribute to SDG 4 and 10.