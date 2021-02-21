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SABADELL CO-INVESTMENT FACILITY (EGF VDC)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Sector(s)
Services : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/02/2022 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SABADELL CO-INVESTMENT FACILITY (EGF VDC)

Summary sheet

Release date
19 August 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/02/2022
20210221
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SABADELL CO-INVESTMENT FACILITY (EGF VDC)
SABADELL VENTURE CAPITAL SLU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 37 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Co-investment facility between Sabadell Venture Capital and the EIB to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) impacted by the COVID-19 crisis in Iberia (Spain and Portugal) through venture debt instruments.

Co-investment facility allowing the EIB to deploy venture debt in cooperation with Sabadell Venture Capital. The facility would focus on SMEs (start-ups and growth companies) impacted by the COVID-19 crisis in Iberia (Spain and Portugal).

Additionality and Impact

The pandemic has exacerbated the known difficulties that SMEs and especially innovative SMEs experienced in accessing cost-effective, long-term finance. These difficulties arise from the small scale of activities, uncertainties in the market and inherent riskiness of innovation activities leading to lower rates of return and higher risk of failure. The EIB co-investment with SVC would help SMEs to alleviate the immediate negative effects of the pandemic by offering finance to strengthen their competitiveness and build-up their future resilience through the support to small-scale investments in several innovative high technology sectors. The targeted innovative SMEs will develop and deploy technologies that will be adopted eventually more widely in the EU and thereby they will contribute to strengthen Europe's economic resilience and competitiveness, support digital transformation and help withstand major adverse events such as the pandemic. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
10/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SABADELL CO-INVESTMENT FACILITY (EGF VDC)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SABADELL CO-INVESTMENT FACILITY (EGF VDC)
Publication Date
10 Nov 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
143090180
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210221
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SABADELL CO-INVESTMENT FACILITY (EGF VDC)
Other links
Summary sheet
SABADELL CO-INVESTMENT FACILITY (EGF VDC)
Data sheet
SABADELL CO-INVESTMENT FACILITY (EGF VDC)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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