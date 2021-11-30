Co-Investment Omnes Wind Finland

Summary sheet
Co-investment in a wind energy platform in Finland.
Through this operation, the EIB will support renewable energy production in Finland by co-investing alongside Omnes-managed Capenergie 4 fund. The present operation will contribute to the achievement of Finnish targets for renewable energy and to the reduction of the CO2 emissions.
The plants are included in the annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring the Environmental Authority to determine the need for an EIA process. The Bank will require the fund to ensure that its underlying investments respect the relevant EU directives and the environmental and social standards of the Bank.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company operating in a liberalised market, not benefiting from any government auction support scheme or from any other form of subsidy, and does not benefit from special and exclusive rights. The Promoter has been assessed as neither a contracting authority nor a contracting entity as per EU public procurement legislation, and is not subject to the EU Public Procurement Directives.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.