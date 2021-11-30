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CO-INVESTMENT OMNES WIND FINLAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 35,000,000
Energy : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/11/2021 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related press
Finland: EIB supports renewable energy
Parent project
EIB CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
8 July 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/11/2021
20210060
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CO-INVESTMENT OMNES WIND FINLAND
CODENOS CO INVEST ILMATAR SAS,OMNES CAPITAL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 809 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Co-investment in a wind energy platform in Finland.

Through this operation, the EIB will support renewable energy production in Finland by co-investing alongside Omnes-managed Capenergie 4 fund. The present operation will contribute to the achievement of Finnish targets for renewable energy and to the reduction of the CO2 emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The plants are included in the annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring the Environmental Authority to determine the need for an EIA process. The Bank will require the fund to ensure that its underlying investments respect the relevant EU directives and the environmental and social standards of the Bank.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company operating in a liberalised market, not benefiting from any government auction support scheme or from any other form of subsidy, and does not benefit from special and exclusive rights. The Promoter has been assessed as neither a contracting authority nor a contracting entity as per EU public procurement legislation, and is not subject to the EU Public Procurement Directives.

Related projects
Parent project
EIB CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Other links
Related press
Finland: EIB supports renewable energy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: EIB supports renewable energy
Other links
Parent project
EIB CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Photogallery

Co-Investment Omnes Wind Finland
Co-Investment Omnes Wind Finland
©Ilmatar

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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