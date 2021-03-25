LCL SOUTIEN ZONES MEDICALES EN TENSION MBIL

The facility aims at supporting investments made by professionals and SMEs active in the healthcare sector in France with a specific focus on underserved regions.

EIB intervention will enable to improve the competition between FIs active on this market and will improve funding conditions for healthcare professionals (pricing decrease is contractually stated). In addition, through its specific focus on underserved regions, the proposed operation is expected to support professional willing to settle down in these regions where access to medical offer is limited and hence improve citizen's access to medical professional across the territory.