LCL SOUTIEN ZONES MEDICALES EN TENSION MBIL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The operation is a EUR 200 million multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) which aims at facilitating access to long-term finance for projects carried out by professionals/small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) active in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors in France with a specific 20% window dedicated to regions where access to medical experts is sub-optimal/underserved.
Financing of small/medium projects carried out by professionals and SMEs active in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector in France.
The facility aims at supporting investments made by professionals and SMEs active in the healthcare sector in France with a specific focus on underserved regions.
EIB intervention will enable to improve the competition between FIs active on this market and will improve funding conditions for healthcare professionals (pricing decrease is contractually stated). In addition, through its specific focus on underserved regions, the proposed operation is expected to support professional willing to settle down in these regions where access to medical offer is limited and hence improve citizen's access to medical professional across the territory.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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