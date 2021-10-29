© Unsplash

LCL and the EIB are embarking on a €200 million partnership with a common goal: support healthcare professionals operating independently or as small and medium enterprises.

LCL is a leading bank for healthcare professionals in France, supported by the expertise of INTERFIMO, its subsidiary specialising in financing professionals. It will now expand its capacity thanks to a €200 million envelope dedicated to the financing needs of its healthcare and pharmacy clients.

This partnership will assist healthcare professionals in developing their businesses, and help new practitioners set up all over France, including in areas under pressure, or work together in dedicated healthcare facilities.

Health professionals practising or setting up in areas where there is a dearth of healthcare services will receive special attention, with 20% of the financing earmarked specifically for them.

The funds are offered at a subsidised rate and can cover up to 100% of the needs expressed by the healthcare professional. To maintain the terms of the loan, borrowers will have to comply with the EIB’s social and environmental standards, which are in line with the Paris Agreement.

This partnership between LCL and the EIB rounds out the range of products and services provided for healthcare professionals, confirming LCL’s position as a leading high-street bank that has been a long-standing partner for healthcare professionals and pharmacies.

“Thanks to this partnership with the EIB, LCL can build on its long-standing commitment to healthcare professionals, stepping up its support to help them set up and develop their businesses,” said Yann Lhuissier, the Executive Committee member in charge of specialised markets.

“The European Investment Bank is pleased to support LCL in providing healthcare and pharmacy professionals with financial support,” said EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle. “For Europe, healthcare is a priority sector that is essential to the well-being of its citizens. The role of the European Union’s public bank is to work alongside investors to improve our health system by meeting the needs of its professionals.”

Background information

About the EIB

The EIB is working to ensure that the European Union is at the cutting edge of the next wave of innovation, particularly in the healthcare sector. As the EU climate bank, the EIB is one of the leading providers of funding for investments in the green transition to a more low-carbon and sustainable growth model.

About LCL

As a subsidiary of Crédit Agricole S.A., LCL is one of the largest retail banks in France. It aims to be the leading high-street bank for one in seven urban areas, one in two mid-caps and one in three small and medium businesses. LCL offers a full range of everyday banking products, including loans, personal and property insurance and savings solutions, and has branches throughout Metropolitan France, the French West Indies and French Guiana. LCL offers “around-the-clock banking,” combining human and digital services with 1 600 branches in city centre locations, advisors that can be reached by phone until the early evening, websites and its “LCL Mes Comptes” app. LCL also offers dedicated private banking in addition to its business and institutional services arm. LCL has 17 300 employees serving 6 million customers, including 214 000 private banking clients, 370 000 professionals and 29 900 businesses and institutions.