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MAROC COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTHCARE LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 200,000,000
Health : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/07/2020 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAROC COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTHCARE LOAN
Related story
Fast relief
Related story
How to spend it right
Parent project
NC COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
30 June 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/07/2020
20200322
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MAROC COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTHCARE LOAN
MINISTERE DE LA SANTE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 230 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of financing of eligible costs incurred by the government of Morocco in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes acquisition of medical equipment, medical supplies, drugs and logistics, as well as the strengthening of medical health system with pandemic preparedness interventions.

The project is supporting the National surveillance and response plan to fight COVID-19 of the Moroccan Government. The epidemic of COVID-19 is anticipated to trigger severe shortages in the epidemiological area, healthcare services delivery and supply of critical consumables in an already underfinanced and stretched health sector.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter will implement the project in accordance with the EIB's Environmental and Social principles and standards.

The promoter will implement the project in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAROC COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTHCARE LOAN
Related projects
Parent project
NC COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME LOAN
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAROC COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTHCARE LOAN
Publication Date
23 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130353283
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200322
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAROC COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTHCARE LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
MAROC COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTHCARE LOAN
Data sheet
MAROC COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTHCARE LOAN
Related story
Fast relief
Related story
How to spend it right
Parent project
NC COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME LOAN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Fast relief
Related story
How to spend it right
Other links
Related public register
23/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAROC COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTHCARE LOAN
Parent project
NC COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTHCARE PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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