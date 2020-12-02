Beds are filling up with COVID-19 patients at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire (CHU) Ibn Rochd in Casablanca. Professor Kamal Marhoum El Filali, head of the hospital’s infectious disease service, says the hospital “is managing” the influx. But if admissions keep rising, he says, the hospital could quickly run out of intensive care and resuscitation beds.

“We’re in greater and greater difficulty,” Dr. Marhoum says.

Morocco acted decisively to contain the pandemic in the spring, putting the entire country in lockdown and cutting off tourism and other travel. But like many nations, Morocco is now facing a second, tidal wave of infections. The country was recording around 5 000 cases a day in mid-November, with around 80 deaths. Over 320 000 people in the country of 37 million have contracted the virus, and around 5 000 have died. The health system is creaking under the weight.

CHU only takes patients with severe cases of COVID-19 – those requiring intensive care or resuscitation – and its own employees who’ve been infected with the virus. One of the biggest problems the hospital has right now, Dr. Marhoum says, is managing the increasing number of hospital workers who have fallen ill or been exposed to the virus and need to self-isolate for up to 14 days. “We’re already short-staffed,” he says. “It’s an enormous organisational problem.”

Staring down a pandemic

When Morocco locked down in the spring, the country had only recorded 77 coronavirus cases. The Moroccan government, however, had watched the virus decimate parts of Spain, and officials knew that the country’s health system lacked the resources to fend off a similar onslaught. “If we had reached the same level as Europe, we would have been overwhelmed,” Dr. Marhoum says.

The drastic measures enabled Morocco to keep the number of deaths low. The fatality rate—the number of deaths to total infections—in the first wave was one of the lowest in the world. As in other parts of Africa, the low death rate is attributed to Morocco’s young population.

Lockdowns also bought the government precious time to set up testing facilities and websites and hotlines to communicate with the public. The government worked with global bodies like the World Health Organization to hone its pandemic response and raised urgently needed funds from international lenders, including the European Investment Bank, which is providing a €200 million loan for medical supplies, training and other measures to reinforce the health system. These efforts spared the country’s fragile health system and its 9 200 public-sector doctors from severe stress.