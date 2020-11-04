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UZBEKISTAN SOLAR IPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 43,698,981
Countries
Sector(s)
Uzbekistan : € 43,698,981
Energy : € 43,698,981
Signature date(s)
29/04/2021 : € 1,210,650
29/04/2021 : € 42,488,331
Other links
Related public register
16/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR IPP
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR IPP
Related public register
21/09/2022 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR IPP
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR IPP

Summary sheet

Release date
4 November 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/04/2021
20190886
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UZBEKISTAN SOLAR IPP
TOTAL EREN SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 44 million
EUR 92 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

100 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) plant located in Samarkand region promoted by Total Eren.

The development of solar energy will support national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to the Bank's Environment (renewable energy) and Climate Action objectives. The project is fully in line with the strategic objectives set for the Bank's ELM 2014-2020 Mandate since it will contribute to reducing the growing electricity supply gap in Uzbekistan using renewable energy resources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project were located within the EU it would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required. Details of the permitting process and its compliance with EIB Environmental & Social (E&S) standards and the principles of relevant EU Directives, as applicable, will be assessed during appraisal.

The project falls under section 3.4.3 of the Bank's Guide to Procurement (GtP) for concession operations. Compliance with the Bank's GtP will be assessed during appraisal.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Political Risk Guarantee.

Related documents
16/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR IPP
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR IPP
21/09/2022 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR IPP
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR IPP

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR IPP
Publication Date
16 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135057674
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190886
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Uzbekistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR IPP
Publication Date
29 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126906312
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190886
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Uzbekistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR IPP
Publication Date
21 Sep 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
140658455
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
Project Number
20190886
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Uzbekistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR IPP
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
190633091
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190886
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Uzbekistan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR IPP
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR IPP
Related public register
21/09/2022 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR IPP
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UZBEKISTAN SOLAR IPP
Other links
Summary sheet
UZBEKISTAN SOLAR IPP
Data sheet
UZBEKISTAN SOLAR IPP

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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