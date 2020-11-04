UZBEKISTAN SOLAR IPP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
100 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) plant located in Samarkand region promoted by Total Eren.
The development of solar energy will support national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to the Bank's Environment (renewable energy) and Climate Action objectives. The project is fully in line with the strategic objectives set for the Bank's ELM 2014-2020 Mandate since it will contribute to reducing the growing electricity supply gap in Uzbekistan using renewable energy resources.
If the project were located within the EU it would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required. Details of the permitting process and its compliance with EIB Environmental & Social (E&S) standards and the principles of relevant EU Directives, as applicable, will be assessed during appraisal.
The project falls under section 3.4.3 of the Bank's Guide to Procurement (GtP) for concession operations. Compliance with the Bank's GtP will be assessed during appraisal.
This operation is covered by the ELM Political Risk Guarantee.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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