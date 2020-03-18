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AMADEUS RDI INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 16,000,000
Bulgaria : € 18,000,000
France : € 160,000,000
Services : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/06/2020 : € 6,000,000
29/06/2020 : € 16,000,000
29/06/2020 : € 18,000,000
29/06/2020 : € 160,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMADEUS RDI INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMADEUS RDI INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS
Related press
France: EIB supports R&D of Amadeus IT Group

Summary sheet

Release date
18 March 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/06/2020
20190855
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AMADEUS RDI INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS
AMADEUS IT GROUP SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 360 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the Research & Development (R&D) activities for the development of a wide variety of new technologies and features that will be used in the different software products by airlines, airports, travel agencies and railway operators. Such R&D activities will be carried out in Europe, with France as main focus, in the period 2020-2021.

The aim is to improve and expand the promoter's product and solution offering. The new developments include, among others, software frameworks, cloud migration tools, customer experience and loyalty management applications.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments for software based R&D projects do not fall under the Annexes of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The related activities take mainly place inside office type of buildings and concern to a large extend the development or new applications. Therefore no particular negative impact on the environment is expected. However such applications can help to optimize operations and to reduce the CO2 emissions.

The promoter is a public company operating in the travel sector, which is exempted from public procurement requirements. The procedures applied will be verified in detail during the appraisal.

Related documents
02/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMADEUS RDI INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMADEUS RDI INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS
Other links
Related press
France: EIB supports R&D of Amadeus IT Group

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMADEUS RDI INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS
Publication Date
2 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130262684
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190855
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
France
Germany
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMADEUS RDI INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164264432
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190855
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
France
Germany
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMADEUS RDI INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMADEUS RDI INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS
Other links
Summary sheet
AMADEUS RDI INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS
Data sheet
AMADEUS RDI INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS
Related press
France: EIB supports R&D of Amadeus IT Group

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB supports R&D of Amadeus IT Group
Other links
Related public register
02/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AMADEUS RDI INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AMADEUS RDI INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications