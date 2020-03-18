AMADEUS RDI INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS

Summary sheet
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The project concerns the Research & Development (R&D) activities for the development of a wide variety of new technologies and features that will be used in the different software products by airlines, airports, travel agencies and railway operators. Such R&D activities will be carried out in Europe, with France as main focus, in the period 2020-2021.
The aim is to improve and expand the promoter's product and solution offering. The new developments include, among others, software frameworks, cloud migration tools, customer experience and loyalty management applications.
Investments for software based R&D projects do not fall under the Annexes of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The related activities take mainly place inside office type of buildings and concern to a large extend the development or new applications. Therefore no particular negative impact on the environment is expected. However such applications can help to optimize operations and to reduce the CO2 emissions.
The promoter is a public company operating in the travel sector, which is exempted from public procurement requirements. The procedures applied will be verified in detail during the appraisal.
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