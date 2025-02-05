POLAND FLOOD RISK MGMT & SUSTAINABLE INFRA (SPL)

The quantified economic benefits of the proposed project consist of avoided damages to physical assets in the project area and related losses. In addition, the project will provide enhanced river flood protection to a population at flood risk, who reside in settlements either directly exposed to river flood risk or in indirectly affected ones, and will mitigate disruptions to economic development caused by flood events. Moreover, improved flood protection is a potential catalyst to further stimulate economic development and may enhance the capacity of the region to retain its population base. Because the project does not generate incremental financial revenue, none of these benefits are captured by tariffs.

The project will contribute towards achieving compliance with the EU Floods Directive 2007/60/EC. It will also contribute to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The project's contribution to EIB's Cohesion transversal objective is also significant, as it will make an essential contribution to the improvement of the quality of regional public infrastructure, safety and security of physical assets and services.

The EIB loan will enable the State to increase its financial flexibility and capacity to support flood protection investments.