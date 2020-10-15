Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

CD CARGO ROLLING STOCK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 130,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 130,000,000
Transport : € 130,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/12/2020 : € 130,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CD CARGO ROLLING STOCK
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB signs a CZK 3.43 billion loan with CD Cargo to modernise and expand its freight services
Related story
On track to a greener future
Related story
EU delivers: Better trains in Czechia

Summary sheet

Release date
15 October 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2020
20190748
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CD CARGO ROLLING STOCK
CD CARGO AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 130 million
EUR 323 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Acquisition of up to 50 electric locomotives and 140 freight intermodal wagons, as well as retrofit of around 310 locomotives with the European Train Control System (ETCS).

The new rolling stock will increase the capacity of the Promoter, in particular in terms of intermodal transport and the retrofit of the locomotives with the European Train Control System (ETCS), and will bring them into compliance with the European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS) related interoperability requirements of the EU railway system. The project will contribute to increasing the quality of freight rail services in the Czech Republic by providing new rolling stock. The rolling stock is expected to promote more efficient operation, reduce maintenance costs and lower energy consumption. Indirectly, by improving services, rolling stock renewal, predominantly purchase of intermodal (container) wagons, will help railways compete with other modes, particularly road, so as to maintain or improve its modal share. Shifting freight flows from other modes to rail may result in reduced vehicle operation costs, safety and environmental benefits.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of an EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the cargo market that are most appropriately met by rail. EIB assessment of arrangements for the scrapping of dismissed rolling stock will be undertaken as a part of the due diligence process.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a public undertaking operating in a liberalised market that is free de jure and de facto and not receiving any public subsidies for its operations, and therefore not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. Notwithstanding the above, any contracts, for which the promoter receives funds from public or EU sources in the amount of a) more than CZK 200,000,000; or (b) above 50% of the value of the relevant contract, will be procured by the Promoter in line with the Public Procurement Act, which transposes the Directives EU/2014/23 and EU2014/24 into the national legislation.

Related documents
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CD CARGO ROLLING STOCK
Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB signs a CZK 3.43 billion loan with CD Cargo to modernise and expand its freight services

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CD CARGO ROLLING STOCK
Publication Date
11 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125691954
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190748
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CD CARGO ROLLING STOCK
Other links
Summary sheet
CD CARGO ROLLING STOCK
Data sheet
CD CARGO ROLLING STOCK
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB signs a CZK 3.43 billion loan with CD Cargo to modernise and expand its freight services
Related story
On track to a greener future
Related story
EU delivers: Better trains in Czechia

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB signs a CZK 3.43 billion loan with CD Cargo to modernise and expand its freight services
Related story
On track to a greener future
Related story
EU delivers: Better trains in Czechia
Other links
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CD CARGO ROLLING STOCK

Videos

Thumbnail: Czechia: CD Cargo rolling stock
Czechia: CD Cargo rolling stock
Learn more

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications