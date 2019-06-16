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SMALL-SCALE SOLAR PROGRAM IN SSA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Sector(s)
Energy : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2020 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SMALL-SCALE SOLAR PROGRAM IN SSA - Etude d'impact environnemental et social (Comoros - Dahu)
Related public register
15/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SMALL-SCALE SOLAR PROGRAM IN SSA - Complement du Rapport d'Etude d'Impact environnemental et social (Comoros - Dahu)
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMALL-SCALE SOLAR PROGRAM IN SSA
Related public register
15/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SMALL-SCALE SOLAR PROGRAM IN SSA - Etude d'impact environnemental et social (Chad - Abeche)
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SMALL-SCALE SOLAR PROGRAM IN SSA

Summary sheet

Release date
11 January 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/12/2020
20190616
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SMALL-SCALE SOLAR PROGRAM IN SSA
INNOVENT SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million
EUR 14 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The operation concerns the financing of the sub-Saharan investment programme of the Promoter for small-scale solar electrification: (i) solar photovoltaic (PV) with battery storage to power a mini-grid in Comoros, and (ii) a small solar PV project with battery storage in Chad.

The electrification programme can be expected to generate a significant, positive development impact, but providing sustainable, and reliable electricity to populations and social infrastructure facilities that have currently no access to reliable electricity supply and are thereby reliant on expensive and polluting back-up alternatives. At the same time, these projects are situated in difficult environments, due to the low capacity and financial situation of the off-takers, as well as the nascent and untested regulatory settings.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation is expected to have overall positive environmental and social impact by providing clean energy to populations that are currently un-served or under-served by the grid and thereby mostly reliant on expensive and polluting electricity generation from fossil fuels. If the project was located within the EU it would fall under Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required. In line with the applicable local legislations, environmental and social (E&S) studies have been prepared for both plants. The E&S process will be assessed in light of the Bank's environmental and social standards. The Bank will also assess the Promoter's capacity, approach and procedures to implement the project in line with the Bank's environmental and social standards.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
15/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SMALL-SCALE SOLAR PROGRAM IN SSA - Etude d'impact environnemental et social (Comoros - Dahu)
15/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SMALL-SCALE SOLAR PROGRAM IN SSA - Complement du Rapport d'Etude d'Impact environnemental et social (Comoros - Dahu)
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMALL-SCALE SOLAR PROGRAM IN SSA
15/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SMALL-SCALE SOLAR PROGRAM IN SSA - Etude d'impact environnemental et social (Chad - Abeche)
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SMALL-SCALE SOLAR PROGRAM IN SSA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SMALL-SCALE SOLAR PROGRAM IN SSA - Etude d'impact environnemental et social (Comoros - Dahu)
Publication Date
15 Apr 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130085223
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190616
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Africa, Caribbean and Pacific
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SMALL-SCALE SOLAR PROGRAM IN SSA - Complement du Rapport d'Etude d'Impact environnemental et social (Comoros - Dahu)
Publication Date
15 Apr 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130083070
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190616
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Africa, Caribbean and Pacific
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMALL-SCALE SOLAR PROGRAM IN SSA
Publication Date
26 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
126913542
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190616
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Africa, Caribbean and Pacific
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SMALL-SCALE SOLAR PROGRAM IN SSA - Etude d'impact environnemental et social (Chad - Abeche)
Publication Date
15 Apr 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130082214
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20190616
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Africa, Caribbean and Pacific
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SMALL-SCALE SOLAR PROGRAM IN SSA
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
249657407
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190616
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Africa, Caribbean and Pacific
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SMALL-SCALE SOLAR PROGRAM IN SSA - Etude d'impact environnemental et social (Comoros - Dahu)
Related public register
15/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SMALL-SCALE SOLAR PROGRAM IN SSA - Complement du Rapport d'Etude d'Impact environnemental et social (Comoros - Dahu)
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMALL-SCALE SOLAR PROGRAM IN SSA
Related public register
15/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SMALL-SCALE SOLAR PROGRAM IN SSA - Etude d'impact environnemental et social (Chad - Abeche)
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SMALL-SCALE SOLAR PROGRAM IN SSA
Other links
Summary sheet
SMALL-SCALE SOLAR PROGRAM IN SSA
Data sheet
SMALL-SCALE SOLAR PROGRAM IN SSA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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