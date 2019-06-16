SMALL-SCALE SOLAR PROGRAM IN SSA

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
The operation concerns the financing of the sub-Saharan investment programme of the Promoter for small-scale solar electrification: (i) solar photovoltaic (PV) with battery storage to power a mini-grid in Comoros, and (ii) a small solar PV project with battery storage in Chad.
The electrification programme can be expected to generate a significant, positive development impact, but providing sustainable, and reliable electricity to populations and social infrastructure facilities that have currently no access to reliable electricity supply and are thereby reliant on expensive and polluting back-up alternatives. At the same time, these projects are situated in difficult environments, due to the low capacity and financial situation of the off-takers, as well as the nascent and untested regulatory settings.
The operation is expected to have overall positive environmental and social impact by providing clean energy to populations that are currently un-served or under-served by the grid and thereby mostly reliant on expensive and polluting electricity generation from fossil fuels. If the project was located within the EU it would fall under Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required. In line with the applicable local legislations, environmental and social (E&S) studies have been prepared for both plants. The E&S process will be assessed in light of the Bank's environmental and social standards. The Bank will also assess the Promoter's capacity, approach and procedures to implement the project in line with the Bank's environmental and social standards.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.