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CARRARO GROUP RDI AND DIGITALISATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2019 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARRARO GROUP RDI AND DIGITALISATION
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARRARO GROUP RDI AND DIGITALISATION
Parent project
ITALIAN RISK SHARING INITIATIVE FOR RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
3 February 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2019
20190563
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CARRARO GROUP RDI AND DIGITALISATION
CARRARO SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 106 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities in the field of agricultural machinery and power transmission systems for tractors and off-highway vehicles. The project includes also, partly, investments for the promoter's digital infrastructure. The activities will be carried out in Italy over the period between 2020 and 2022.

The project aims at developing new and more efficient tractors and transmission systems as well as to increase the vehicles' electrification. With regard to the investments related to the digital infrastructure, the project aims at supporting the promoter's digitalization of processes, at deploying a modern digital infrastructure and at improving the cyber security.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Research and development activities in the field of agricultural machinery and power transmission systems for tractors and off-highway vehicles as well as the other activities comprised in the proposed project are not listed in any of the annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/ EU. The financed activities will be carried out in already- authorized existing facilities, that will not change their scope due to the project, thus not requiring any additional environmental permits.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
14/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARRARO GROUP RDI AND DIGITALISATION
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARRARO GROUP RDI AND DIGITALISATION
Related projects
Parent project
ITALIAN RISK SHARING INITIATIVE FOR RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARRARO GROUP RDI AND DIGITALISATION
Publication Date
14 Feb 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123367194
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190563
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARRARO GROUP RDI AND DIGITALISATION
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
182022918
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20190563
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/02/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARRARO GROUP RDI AND DIGITALISATION
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARRARO GROUP RDI AND DIGITALISATION
Other links
Summary sheet
CARRARO GROUP RDI AND DIGITALISATION
Data sheet
CARRARO GROUP RDI AND DIGITALISATION
Parent project
ITALIAN RISK SHARING INITIATIVE FOR RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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