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LAO RESILIENT ROADS FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 108,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lao People's Democratic Rep. : € 108,000,000
Transport : € 108,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/06/2025 : € 8,000,000
20/12/2019 : € 100,000,000
(*) Including a € 8,000,000 Investment Grants
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAO RESILIENT ROADS FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related story
Road to a better life
Related sub-project
LAO RESILIENCE NATIONAL ROAD 2
Related sub-project
LAO NATIONAL ROAD NR13 SOUTH (FL 20190324)

Summary sheet

Release date
21 October 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2019
20190324
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LAO RESILIENT ROADS FRAMEWORK LOAN
LAO PEOPLE'S DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 108 million
EUR 398 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed framework loan is expected to finance road rehabilitation works in Laos to maintain and improve connectivity and accessibility and to improve their climate resilience. The project will include road sections that require urgent rehabilitation as their current condition hampers economic development and access to public services.

The proposed framework loan is expected to finance road rehabilitation works in Laos to maintain and improve connectivity and accessibility and to improve their climate resilience. The project will include road sections that require urgent rehabilitation as their current condition hampers economic development and access to public services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An Environmental and Social Management Framework is being prepared for the NR13 and it will be assessed to what extent this framework can apply for all schemes under the proposed framework loan. Gender issues will also be considered, to ensure that the road designs take into account the needs of various user groups. The projects under this framework loan will also improve the climate resilience of the roads and thus contribute to Climate Action.

It will be required that the promoter ensures that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAO RESILIENT ROADS FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related projects
Related sub-project
LAO RESILIENCE NATIONAL ROAD 2
Related sub-project
LAO NATIONAL ROAD NR13 SOUTH (FL 20190324)
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAO RESILIENT ROADS FRAMEWORK LOAN
Publication Date
21 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
122762041
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20190324
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Lao People's Democratic Rep.
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAO RESILIENT ROADS FRAMEWORK LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
LAO RESILIENT ROADS FRAMEWORK LOAN
Data sheet
LAO RESILIENT ROADS FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related story
Road to a better life
Related sub-project
LAO RESILIENCE NATIONAL ROAD 2
Related sub-project
LAO NATIONAL ROAD NR13 SOUTH (FL 20190324)

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Road to a better life
Other links
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAO RESILIENT ROADS FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related sub-project
LAO RESILIENCE NATIONAL ROAD 2
Related sub-project
LAO NATIONAL ROAD NR13 SOUTH (FL 20190324)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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