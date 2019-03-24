LAO RESILIENT ROADS FRAMEWORK LOAN

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Summary sheet
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The proposed framework loan is expected to finance road rehabilitation works in Laos to maintain and improve connectivity and accessibility and to improve their climate resilience. The project will include road sections that require urgent rehabilitation as their current condition hampers economic development and access to public services.
The proposed framework loan is expected to finance road rehabilitation works in Laos to maintain and improve connectivity and accessibility and to improve their climate resilience. The project will include road sections that require urgent rehabilitation as their current condition hampers economic development and access to public services.
An Environmental and Social Management Framework is being prepared for the NR13 and it will be assessed to what extent this framework can apply for all schemes under the proposed framework loan. Gender issues will also be considered, to ensure that the road designs take into account the needs of various user groups. The projects under this framework loan will also improve the climate resilience of the roads and thus contribute to Climate Action.
It will be required that the promoter ensures that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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