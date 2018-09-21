KPEC BYDGOSZCZ HEATING NETWORK UPGRADE

Summary sheet
The project will finance the upgrade of the heating generation and distribution system in the City of Bydgoszcz and neighbouring municipalities.
The main objective of the investment is to maintain and increase the quality of district heating services, decrease losses and extend the network to connect new customers. The project will contribute to reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, ensure security of heat supply and improve the overall efficiency of heating services.
The project is an investment programme comprising numerous sub-operations from installation of CHP gas engines to the modernisation and extension of district heating grids. Some sub operations may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental and biodiversity impact and appropriate assessments. The environmental management capacity of the promoter and environmental aspects of the investments, including compliance with Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU and other EU legislative acts, will be appropriately assessed as part of the Bank's appraisal process.
The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC or 2014/25/EU, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as the Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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