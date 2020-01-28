©Szymon Mucha/ Shutterstock

EIB loans for an aggregate amount of PLN 200m (EUR 46,4m) will help retrofit existing pipes and substations and connect new homes; in Bydgoszcz, the loan will also finance the installation of new highly-efficient generation sources

The projects will benefit around 500,000 end-users in total and result in better air quality in both cities and their surroundings

Both EIB loans are backed by the Investment Plan for Europe

The European Investment Bank (EIB), in its enhanced role as the EU Climate Bank, is stepping up its support to Polish towns to implement ambitious energy efficiency programmes. The heating distribution operators of Bydgoszcz and Lublin will receive EIB loans to modernise their networks, which will result in reduced energy losses and better air quality for their populations.

The EIB will lend PLN 100m (equivalent to EUR 23,2m) to Bydgoszcz’s district heating operator (Komunalne Przedsiębiorstwo Energetyki Cieplnej sp. z o.o. - KPEC) to finance the upgrade of the city’s district heating network and part of its energy generation system. The neighbouring municipalities (Solec Kujawski, Szubin, Nakło nad Notecią and Koronowo) will also benefit.

The EIB will also lend PLN 100m (equivalent to EUR 23,2m) to Lublin’s district heating operator (Lubelskie Przedsiębiorstwo Energetyki Cieplnej SA - LPEC) to finance the upgrade of the city’s district heating network.

In both cases, the EIB will finance up to 50% of the project costs.

The operations are part of the framework loan for the heating sector in Poland, which has the guarantee of the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the financial pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe (Juncker Plan). Before Bydgoszcz and Lublin, Opole was the first city to benefit from the programme in early 2019.

Lilyana Pavlova, EIB Vice-President, said: “Energy efficiency is one of the surest ways to bring energy demand down and, by doing so, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These are our first loans to both Bydgoszcz and Lublin’s heat network operators. They add to a growing list of Polish municipal operators that receive EIB support to finance their energy efficiency programmes, leading to better air quality. This is also part of the overall transition to a low carbon economy and we are happy as the EU Climate bank to play a role”.

Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for the Economy, said: “To make the European Green Deal Investment Plan a success, we need to invest hugely in energy-efficiency projects. The Investment Plan financing provided by the EU’s climate bank will lead to a transformation of the towns of Bydgoszcz and Lublin. This is great news for residents and another success story for the transition towards climate-neutrality.”

