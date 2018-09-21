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LUBLIN HEATING NETWORK UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 23,341,035.88
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 23,341,035.88
Energy : € 23,341,035.88
Signature date(s)
18/10/2019 : € 23,341,035.88
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUBLIN HEATING NETWORK UPGRADE
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND
Related press
Poland: Investment Plan for Europe - Bydgoszcz and Lublin receive EIB loans for climate-friendly upgrade of heating distribution networks
Parent project
PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND

Summary sheet

Release date
3 December 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/10/2019
20180735
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LUBLIN HEATING NETWORK UPGRADE
LUBELSKIE PRZEDSIEBIORSTWO ENERGETYKI CIEPLNEJ SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 100 million (EUR 23 million)
PLN 206 million (EUR 48 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of the renovation, refurbishment and extension of Lublin's heating distribution network in Poland.

The project will result in a more efficient and extended distribution network serving Lublin and in the improvement of the reliability of district heating supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is an investment programme comprising numerous sub-operations to modernise and extend the district heating grid in Lublin. Some sub-operations may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental and biodiversity impact and appropriate assessments. The environmental management capacity of the promoter and environmental aspects of the investments will be assessed as part of the Bank's appraisal process.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC or 2014/25/EU, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as the Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
16/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUBLIN HEATING NETWORK UPGRADE
21/09/2018 - PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND
Related projects
Parent project
PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND
Other links
Related press
Poland: Investment Plan for Europe - Bydgoszcz and Lublin receive EIB loans for climate-friendly upgrade of heating distribution networks

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUBLIN HEATING NETWORK UPGRADE
Publication Date
16 Apr 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90753761
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180735
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND
Publication Date
21 Sep 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
86531104
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170974
Last update
21 Sep 2018
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUBLIN HEATING NETWORK UPGRADE
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND
Other links
Summary sheet
LUBLIN HEATING NETWORK UPGRADE
Data sheet
LUBLIN HEATING NETWORK UPGRADE
Related press
Poland: Investment Plan for Europe - Bydgoszcz and Lublin receive EIB loans for climate-friendly upgrade of heating distribution networks
Parent project
PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: Investment Plan for Europe - Bydgoszcz and Lublin receive EIB loans for climate-friendly upgrade of heating distribution networks
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUBLIN HEATING NETWORK UPGRADE
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND
Parent project
PROGRAMME LOAN HEATING SECTOR IN POLAND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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