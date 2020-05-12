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GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 41,325,000
Countries
Sector(s)
North Macedonia : € 41,325,000
Energy : € 41,325,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2021 : € 12,425,000
22/12/2021 : € 28,900,000
(*) Including a € 12,425,000 Investment Grants provided by the WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK
Other links
Related public register
13/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Social Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
14/04/2021 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART
Related public register
14/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
14/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART

Summary sheet

Release date
12 May 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2021
20180836
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART
JSC FOR PERFORMING ENERGY ACTIVITIES NATIONAL ENERGY RESOURCES SKOPJE IN STATE OWNERSHIP
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 41 million
EUR 58 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction in North Macedonia of a gas interconnection with Greece, identified as a Project of Mutual Interest by the Energy Community. The Greece side is covered by the project "GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA GRPART 2019-0190".

The main objective of the project is to enable security of gas supply for North Macedonia, through a diversification of gas sources and access routes. The project will also pave the way for further integration of the national gas market and infrastructure within both the Western Balkans region and the EU.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the construction of a 68 km gas pipeline in North Macedonia, part of the 123 km gas interconnector between North Macedonia and Greece. The investment is a key energy infrastructure for North Macedonia that will help mitigate market failures in the energy sector, by ensuring security of supply, diversification of energy sources, increased competition via integration of energy markets and economic, social and territorial cohesion by linking North Macedonia, a pre - accession country, with the region and EU. The project is aligned with national objectives and priorities. It is also in line with EU policies, being indicated as a Project of Mutual Interest according to the EU Energy Community and being included as a flagship project in the Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans. The most important economic and social benefit stems from the security of supply feature. The EIB's involvement ensures that NER JSC has access to funding and helps mobilising EU grant funds, both for investment and technical assistance, by signalling that the project is good and worth supporting, thereby facilitating its full financing and implementation. The Bank's presence ensures compliance with EU policies and international standards, offering valuable technical advice.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

It is required the project compliance with the national Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) legislation that has been drafted by transposing EU EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC will be verified during the appraisal. With regards to regulations concerning the protection of habitats, respective EU Directives (92/43/EEC and 79/409/EEC) are considered to be transposed, subject to verification during the appraisal. A social assessment will also be undertaken as part of the appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
13/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Social Impact Assessment Report
14/04/2021 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART
14/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Environmental and Social Action Plan
14/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Social Impact Assessment Report
Publication Date
13 Apr 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
140283481
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180836
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART
Publication Date
14 Apr 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
140279047
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
Project Number
20180836
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Publication Date
14 Apr 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
140281480
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180836
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Publication Date
14 Apr 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
140279257
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180836
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART
Publication Date
14 Aug 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135540095
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180836
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Social Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
14/04/2021 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART
Related public register
14/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
14/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related public register
14/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART
Other links
Summary sheet
GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART
Data sheet
GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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