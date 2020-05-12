GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART

The project concerns the construction of a 68 km gas pipeline in North Macedonia, part of the 123 km gas interconnector between North Macedonia and Greece. The investment is a key energy infrastructure for North Macedonia that will help mitigate market failures in the energy sector, by ensuring security of supply, diversification of energy sources, increased competition via integration of energy markets and economic, social and territorial cohesion by linking North Macedonia, a pre - accession country, with the region and EU. The project is aligned with national objectives and priorities. It is also in line with EU policies, being indicated as a Project of Mutual Interest according to the EU Energy Community and being included as a flagship project in the Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans. The most important economic and social benefit stems from the security of supply feature. The EIB's involvement ensures that NER JSC has access to funding and helps mobilising EU grant funds, both for investment and technical assistance, by signalling that the project is good and worth supporting, thereby facilitating its full financing and implementation. The Bank's presence ensures compliance with EU policies and international standards, offering valuable technical advice.



