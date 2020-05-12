GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA NMPART

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Transportation and storage
The project concerns the construction in North Macedonia of a gas interconnection with Greece, identified as a Project of Mutual Interest by the Energy Community. The Greece side is covered by the project "GAS INTERCONNECTOR GREECE-NORTH MACEDONIA GRPART 2019-0190".
The main objective of the project is to enable security of gas supply for North Macedonia, through a diversification of gas sources and access routes. The project will also pave the way for further integration of the national gas market and infrastructure within both the Western Balkans region and the EU.
The project concerns the construction of a 68
km gas pipeline in North Macedonia, part of the 123 km gas interconnector between
North Macedonia and Greece. The investment is a key energy infrastructure for
North Macedonia that will help mitigate market failures in the energy sector, by
ensuring security of supply, diversification of energy sources, increased
competition via integration of energy markets and economic, social and
territorial cohesion by linking North Macedonia, a pre - accession country,
with the region and EU. The project is aligned with national objectives and
priorities. It is also in line with EU policies, being indicated as a Project
of Mutual Interest according to the EU Energy Community and being included as a
flagship project in the Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans. The
most important economic and social benefit stems from the security of supply feature.
The EIB's involvement ensures that NER JSC has access to funding and helps mobilising
EU grant funds, both for investment and technical assistance, by signalling
that the project is good and worth supporting, thereby facilitating its full financing
and implementation. The Bank's presence ensures compliance with EU policies and
international standards, offering valuable technical advice.
It is required the project compliance with the national Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) legislation that has been drafted by transposing EU EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC will be verified during the appraisal. With regards to regulations concerning the protection of habitats, respective EU Directives (92/43/EEC and 79/409/EEC) are considered to be transposed, subject to verification during the appraisal. A social assessment will also be undertaken as part of the appraisal.
The promoter has to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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