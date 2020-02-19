GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL)

Summary sheet
The project includes the design, installation, operation and maintenance of a 30MW floating offshore wind farm 16km off the coast of France, in 75m water depth.The project consists of three floating substructures, 10 MW wind turbines and the relevant balance of plant components (intra array cable, anchoring etc). The export cable to the shore and the land route will be installed by the transmission system operator at the cost of the project company.
The development of offshore wind energy will support EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and greenhouse gas emission reduction, it thus contributes to environmental objectives. The project will contribute to the EIB's priority objectives for energy sector lending related to renewable energy sources and transversal objectives of climate action as well as social cohesion. Floating turbines could allow projects to access better wind resources in deeper waters (for which the fixed-foundation solution would likely be too costly) and generate potential savings with regards to foundations and installation costs. The project is thus likely to contribute to the advance of EU technological leadership in wind energy and therefore support long-term EU economic growth.
The project falls under Annex II of the Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) according to which the Member States shall determine, based on defined criteria, whether the project shall be subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), including public consultation. The promoters carried out the relevant environmental impact assessments, including public consultation, and the environmental permit has been issued in Q3 2019. The EIA and the permitting will be assessed during appraisal for conformity with relevant EU Directives, including Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds (2009/147/EC) as well as the Marine Strategy Framework Directive (2008/56/EC) and Strategic Environmental Assessment Directive (2001/42/EC).
The promoters have been assessed by the EIB as being a private companies not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoters are after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, then the Bank would require the promoters to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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