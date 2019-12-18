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BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 900,000
Germany : € 7,800,000
Italy : € 31,300,000
Industry : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2019 : € 900,000
18/12/2019 : € 7,800,000
18/12/2019 : € 31,300,000
Other links
Related public register
14/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
Related EFSI register
09/03/2020 - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
14 January 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2019
20180683
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
BONFIGLIOLI RIDUTTORI SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 88 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance Bonfiglioli's Research & Development (R&D) activities aimed at increasing efficiency and quality of production and distribution systems, as well as the level of products and services innovation. Additionally, investments will enable the promoter to acquire knowledge and know-how in the field of innovative, energy-efficient and digitally-enhanced technologies, which are expected to bring about productivity and environmental benefits in the industrial applications where these technologies will be deployed.

The project will finance in detail: (i) R&D investments for innovative electric motors, gearboxes, drives and solutions for power-transmission wind turbines, for mobile (construction, agricultural and earth-moving) machinery, for industrial and mechatronics applications; (ii) the capital investments (equipment and infrastructure for machining, assembly and logistics processes) for the establishment of an advanced industrial site ("EVO project") in Calderara di Reno (Italy). This site will integrate the promoter's existing industrial and R&D activities in the region and will deploy the most energy-efficient and most advanced manufacturing technologies (Industry 4.0). The operation is also expected to accelerate knowledge accumulation and dissemination within the European industry, through the promoter's collaboration with industrial partners, universities and research institutes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorized scope and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. This project is expected to contribute to improve sustainability of the transport sector by reducing traffic and fuel consumption and, expecially for the part related to electrification, is expected to have an additional positive impact on the environment. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.

Bonfiglioli has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
14/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
09/03/2020 - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
Publication Date
14 Mar 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92708986
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180683
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Italy
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
Publication Date
28 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
188064767
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180683
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Italy
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
Publication Date
9 Mar 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
128950939
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180683
Last update
9 Mar 2020
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Germany, Italy, Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
Related EFSI register
09/03/2020 - BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI
Data sheet
BONFIGLIOLI ADVANCED MANUFACTURING RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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