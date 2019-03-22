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RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTIVITY SOLUTIONS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 39,000,000
Germany : € 51,000,000
Sweden : € 69,000,000
Belgium : € 117,000,000
Industry : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/04/2019 : € 24,000,000
28/05/2019 : € 39,000,000
3/04/2019 : € 51,000,000
3/04/2019 : € 69,000,000
28/05/2019 : € 117,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTIVITY SOLUTIONS
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTIVITY SOLUTIONS

Summary sheet

Release date
22 March 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/04/2019
20180651
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTIVITY SOLUTIONS
ATLAS COPCO AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 669 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) investments to develop sustainable productivity solutions carried out in its compressor, vacuum and industrial business areas over the 2019-22 period in the EU.

The project will contribute to developing the promoter's knowledge and know-how in compressor, vacuum and industrial technologies for application in a wide range of industrial equipment. The promoter's RDI activities are essentially driven by the need to develop enhanced product solutions, which allow its clients to increase the levels of productivity, energy efficiency, safety and ergonomics as well as to reduce the environmental impact of their production processes. The project concerns the promoter's investments to be carried out in the 2019-2022 period in its European sites but primarily in Sweden and Belgium.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorised scope and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal all the project-related environmental details.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
19/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTIVITY SOLUTIONS
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTIVITY SOLUTIONS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTIVITY SOLUTIONS
Publication Date
19 Jun 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88110161
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180651
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
France
Germany
EU Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTIVITY SOLUTIONS
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
185104455
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180651
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
France
Germany
EU Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTIVITY SOLUTIONS
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTIVITY SOLUTIONS
Other links
Summary sheet
RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTIVITY SOLUTIONS
Data sheet
RDI FOR SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTIVITY SOLUTIONS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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