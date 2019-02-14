APERAM Advanced Stainless Steel Manufacturing

Summary sheet
The project, to be carried out in Belgium and France over the period 2018-2021, concerns investments in a stainless steel advanced manufacturing cold rolling mill and finishing equipment. It will also finance the modernisation programmes of two stainless steel plants located in cohesion regions.
The aim is to strengthen the promoter's market position in a specific stainless steel grade segment by replacing obsolete downstream equipment with a new high-tech, highly automated advanced manufacturing line which will also slightly increase downstream manufacturing capacity of a high value added product. In addition, the revamping and modernisation activities will raise manufacturing efficiency, productivity and enable the manufacturing of higher quality products and will contribute to the enhancement of Aperam's health, safety and environmental impact.
The different component of the project will all be carried out in existing facilities already authorized for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assesssment (EIA) under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, the activities in the three plants possibly fall under Annex II of said Directive. EIB's services will establish during project appraisal whether this is the case, as well as any other environmental details.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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