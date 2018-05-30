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KTM MOTORCYCLE RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 170,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 170,000,000
Industry : € 170,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2020 : € 50,000,000
23/07/2018 : € 120,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KTM MOTORCYCLE RDI
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KTM MOTORCYCLE RDI
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - KTM MOTORCYCLE RDI
Related press
Austria: EIB advances EUR 120m to KTM

Summary sheet

Release date
30 May 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/07/2018
20180157
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KTM MOTORCYCLE RDI
KTM AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 170 million
EUR 334 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) in the field of electrical propulsion systems, cooperative intelligent transport systems, lightweight design, advanced materials and technologies for motorcycles as well as future urban mobility concepts. The investments will be carried out primarily in the promoter's Research and Development (R&D) centre located in Mattighofen, Austria, for the 2018-2020 period.

The project aims at developing the next generation products with improved active and passive safety features, improved performance, lighter and with improved fuel economy. Moreover, the project targets the development of zero emission products as well as the development of in-house know-how on batteries (safety, behaviour under extreme conditions, recycling) for electric powered vehicles.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Research and development activities on motorcycles are not listed in any of the annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. The financed activities will be carried out in already-authorised existing facilities, that will not change their scope due to the project, thus not requiring any additional environmental permits.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. Procedures followed are in the best interest of the project and satisfactory for the Bank.

Related documents
20/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KTM MOTORCYCLE RDI
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KTM MOTORCYCLE RDI
21/09/2018 - KTM MOTORCYCLE RDI
Other links
Related press
Austria: EIB advances EUR 120m to KTM

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KTM MOTORCYCLE RDI
Publication Date
20 Jul 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82447854
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180157
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KTM MOTORCYCLE RDI
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150664375
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180157
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - KTM MOTORCYCLE RDI
Publication Date
21 Sep 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
86341464
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180157
Last update
21 Sep 2018
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KTM MOTORCYCLE RDI
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KTM MOTORCYCLE RDI
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - KTM MOTORCYCLE RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
KTM MOTORCYCLE RDI
Data sheet
KTM MOTORCYCLE RDI
Related press
Austria: EIB advances EUR 120m to KTM

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: EIB advances EUR 120m to KTM
Other links
Related public register
20/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KTM MOTORCYCLE RDI
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KTM MOTORCYCLE RDI
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - KTM MOTORCYCLE RDI

Photogallery

KTM Motorcycle RDI
KTM Motorcycle RDI
©KTM 2018

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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