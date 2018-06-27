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FCA SMART VEHICLES AND ELECTRIFICATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 420,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 420,000,000
Industry : € 420,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/06/2018 : € 420,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FCA SMART VEHICLES AND ELECTRIFICATION
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FCA SMART VEHICLES AND ELECTRIFICATION

Summary sheet

Release date
21 September 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/06/2018
20180082
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FCA SMART VEHICLES AND ELECTRIFICATION
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 420 million
EUR 859 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's Research and Development (R&D) activities in the 2018-2020 period for the development of: (i) a scalable autonomous driving platform; (ii) electrification technology solutions for micro-hybrid, mild-hybrid, full-hybrid, plug-in hybrid electric and battery electric vehicles; (iii) vehicle connectivity technologies to improve safety, security, user navigation and infotainment on-board; and (iv) digitalisation technologies for the deployment in manufacturing processes, including employee training and skill development.

The project concerns innovative research, development in the field of very low and zero-carbon emission powertrain technologies as well as advanced driving assistance and connectivity technologies contributing to enhancing the safety characteristics of vehicles.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorised scope and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The results of this R&D project are expected to reduce the environmental impact of vehicles over their entire life cycles. During the project appraisal, the Bank's services will review all environmental details of the project.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FCA SMART VEHICLES AND ELECTRIFICATION
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FCA SMART VEHICLES AND ELECTRIFICATION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FCA SMART VEHICLES AND ELECTRIFICATION
Publication Date
13 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82649672
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180082
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FCA SMART VEHICLES AND ELECTRIFICATION
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
144309738
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20180082
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FCA SMART VEHICLES AND ELECTRIFICATION
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FCA SMART VEHICLES AND ELECTRIFICATION
Other links
Summary sheet
FCA SMART VEHICLES AND ELECTRIFICATION
Data sheet
FCA SMART VEHICLES AND ELECTRIFICATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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