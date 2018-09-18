CASABLANCA - TRAVAUX AUTOROUTIERS

Summary sheet
The project consists of the widening of the Casablanca-Berrechid motorway (25.8 km) and the Casablanca motorway bypass between the Mohammedia and the Lissasfa interchanges (31.7 km), from 2x2 lanes to 2x3 lanes.
The project addresses traffic growth and improves transport conditions and road safety. Both investments that make up the project aim at improving level of service, relieving congestion, for both commuting and transit traffic through and from Casablanca (the second largest city in the Maghreb region). The project meets the Bank's priority objectives for transport lending and is in line with the Bank's objectives.
The project involves two investments generally expected to be implemented within existing rights of way through both urban and rural areas; therefore potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor and temporary. If situated in the EU, the schemes would likely fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Two individual environmental impact assessments are already finalised for each of the two project components. The Bank shall investigate environmental and social aspects during appraisal and verify that the promoter has followed the relevant EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices. The Bank shall also verify the acceptability of the project in terms of likely environmental impacts and proposed mitigation and compensation measures.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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