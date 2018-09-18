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CASABLANCA - TRAVAUX AUTOROUTIERS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 80,000,000
Transport : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/01/2019 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CASABLANCA - TRAVAUX AUTOROUTIERS - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - Casablanca - Berrechid - Version Provisoire
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CASABLANCA - TRAVAUX AUTOROUTIERS
Related public register
19/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CASABLANCA - TRAVAUX AUTOROUTIERS - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - Contournement de Casablanca - Version Provisoire

Summary sheet

Release date
19 September 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/01/2019
20180070
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CASABLANCA - TRAVAUX AUTOROUTIERS
SOCIETE NATIONALE DES AUTOROUTES DU MAROC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 206 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the widening of the Casablanca-Berrechid motorway (25.8 km) and the Casablanca motorway bypass between the Mohammedia and the Lissasfa interchanges (31.7 km), from 2x2 lanes to 2x3 lanes.

The project addresses traffic growth and improves transport conditions and road safety. Both investments that make up the project aim at improving level of service, relieving congestion, for both commuting and transit traffic through and from Casablanca (the second largest city in the Maghreb region). The project meets the Bank's priority objectives for transport lending and is in line with the Bank's objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project involves two investments generally expected to be implemented within existing rights of way through both urban and rural areas; therefore potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor and temporary. If situated in the EU, the schemes would likely fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Two individual environmental impact assessments are already finalised for each of the two project components. The Bank shall investigate environmental and social aspects during appraisal and verify that the promoter has followed the relevant EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices. The Bank shall also verify the acceptability of the project in terms of likely environmental impacts and proposed mitigation and compensation measures.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
18/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CASABLANCA - TRAVAUX AUTOROUTIERS - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - Casablanca - Berrechid - Version Provisoire
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CASABLANCA - TRAVAUX AUTOROUTIERS
19/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CASABLANCA - TRAVAUX AUTOROUTIERS - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - Contournement de Casablanca - Version Provisoire

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CASABLANCA - TRAVAUX AUTOROUTIERS - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - Casablanca - Berrechid - Version Provisoire
Publication Date
18 Sep 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81795780
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180070
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CASABLANCA - TRAVAUX AUTOROUTIERS
Publication Date
13 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84072707
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20180070
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CASABLANCA - TRAVAUX AUTOROUTIERS - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - Contournement de Casablanca - Version Provisoire
Publication Date
19 Sep 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
81794767
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20180070
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CASABLANCA - TRAVAUX AUTOROUTIERS - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - Casablanca - Berrechid - Version Provisoire
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CASABLANCA - TRAVAUX AUTOROUTIERS
Related public register
19/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CASABLANCA - TRAVAUX AUTOROUTIERS - Etude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - Contournement de Casablanca - Version Provisoire
Other links
Summary sheet
CASABLANCA - TRAVAUX AUTOROUTIERS
Data sheet
CASABLANCA - TRAVAUX AUTOROUTIERS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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