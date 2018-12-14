Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

AIMOTIVE (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 20,000,000
Services : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2018 : € 10,000,000
14/12/2018 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AIMOTIVE (EGFF)
Related public register
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AIMOTIVE (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

Summary sheet

Release date
31 July 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2018
20170800
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AIMOTIVE (EGFF)
ALMOTIVE KFT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 40 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the company's investments in research, development and engineering activities in the area of autonomous driving solutions based on artificial intelligence technologies and products.

The project is expected to enable development, market acceptance and deployment of highly-automation and autonomous driving vehicles. Capital and operating expenditures (mainly ICT equipment, materials and tooling), including the permanent increase of indirect costs and working capital to support the growth of the company, will be incurred in Hungary.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorised scope and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The Bank's Services will review during the project appraisal any other environmental details of the project.

The company is a private sector company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU Public Procurement Directives.

Related documents
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AIMOTIVE (EGFF)
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AIMOTIVE (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AIMOTIVE (EGFF)
Publication Date
27 Aug 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84771477
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170800
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AIMOTIVE (EGFF)
Publication Date
27 Aug 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
143794455
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170800
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AIMOTIVE (EGFF)
Related public register
27/08/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AIMOTIVE (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
AIMOTIVE (EGFF)
Data sheet
AIMOTIVE (EGFF)

Videos

Thumbnail: AImotive - Bringing automated driving solutions
AImotive - Bringing automated driving solutions
Learn more

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications