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LANUZA WIND PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 44,200,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 44,200,000
Energy : € 44,200,000
Signature date(s)
11/07/2019 : € 44,200,000
Other links
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LANUZA WIND PROJECT
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LANUZA WIND PROJECT
Related EFSI register
12/10/2018 - LANUZA WIND PROJECT
Related press
Spain: Climate action - EIB to finance construction of 21 wind farms

Summary sheet

Release date
27 July 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/07/2019
20170745
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LANUZA WIND PROJECT
AL FANAR CO LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 44 million
EUR 643 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the financing of 21 wind farms with sizes ranging from 8 to 50 MW - for a total installed capacity of 547 MW (163 wind turbines), located in Andalucía, Asturias, Castilla la Mancha, Castilla León, Galicia y Navarra. The plants were awarded to the promoter during the third renewable energy auction that was held in Spain in 2017.

EIB financing for this operation is expected to have an important acceleration and demonstration effect. Indeed, it will be one of the first greenfield renewable energy projects to be financed in Spain after the moratorium in 2012 and the new regulatory framework - which came into effect in 2014. Besides, the present operation will contribute to the achievement of Spain 2020 targets for renewable energy and to the reduction of the CO2 emissions

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under the Annex II of the EIA-Directive (Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU), and have been screened in by the competent authority, requiring EIA processes to be performed. The authorization procedure, including the need of EIA processes for the interconnection facilities, and compliance with EU EIA, Birds and Habitats directives will be further appraised in detail, in particular the need for a cumulative impacts assessment and the impacts on protected flora and fauna, including Natura 2000 sites.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LANUZA WIND PROJECT
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LANUZA WIND PROJECT
12/10/2018 - LANUZA WIND PROJECT
Other links
Related press
Spain: Climate action - EIB to finance construction of 21 wind farms

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LANUZA WIND PROJECT
Publication Date
27 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85145611
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170745
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LANUZA WIND PROJECT
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163289687
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170745
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - LANUZA WIND PROJECT
Publication Date
12 Oct 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
86853224
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170745
Last update
12 Oct 2018
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LANUZA WIND PROJECT
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LANUZA WIND PROJECT
Related EFSI register
12/10/2018 - LANUZA WIND PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
LANUZA WIND PROJECT
Data sheet
LANUZA WIND PROJECT
Related press
Spain: Climate action - EIB to finance construction of 21 wind farms

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Climate action - EIB to finance construction of 21 wind farms
Other links
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LANUZA WIND PROJECT
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LANUZA WIND PROJECT
Related EFSI register
12/10/2018 - LANUZA WIND PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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