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BALDER NZEB

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 100,000,000
Services : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/05/2018 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BALDER NZEB
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BALDER NZEB
Related press
Denmark: First EIB support for nearly-zero-energy-buildings

Summary sheet

Release date
15 January 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/05/2018
20170733
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BALDER NZEB
FASTIGHETS AB BALDER
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 216 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of residential nearly zero-energy buildings (NZEB) in Denmark.

Once completed, the buildings are expected to generate less energy consumption and pollutant emissions compared to the business-as-usual scenario, as per the requirements of the EU Directive (EPBD) 2010/31/EU [Article 9(1)]. The directive requires that from 2019 onwards all public buildings and from 2021 all buildings will need to be NZEB.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Given the relative scale, location and nature of the individual schemes in built-up urban areas, the schemes are not deemed to have any significant negative environmental impact. Exceptionally, a scheme may fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. In these cases the Bank will require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directive as transposed into national law. The Bank will review relevant permits and environmental and social management processes during appraisal, including mitigation/compensation measures to be taken and any potential effects on nature conservation sites (Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC).

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC where applicable), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BALDER NZEB
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BALDER NZEB
Other links
Related press
Denmark: First EIB support for nearly-zero-energy-buildings

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BALDER NZEB
Publication Date
30 May 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80023886
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170733
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BALDER NZEB
Publication Date
15 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133885870
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170733
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BALDER NZEB
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BALDER NZEB
Other links
Summary sheet
BALDER NZEB
Data sheet
BALDER NZEB
Related press
Denmark: First EIB support for nearly-zero-energy-buildings

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Denmark: First EIB support for nearly-zero-energy-buildings
Other links
Related public register
30/05/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BALDER NZEB
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BALDER NZEB

Photogallery

First EIB support for nearly-zero-energy-buildings in Denmark
Balder NZEB
Photographer: Tim Smit
©Balder

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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