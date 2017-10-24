Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ORADEA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 35,000,000
Urban development : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/05/2018 : € 14,000,000
20/12/2017 : € 21,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORADEA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORADEA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related press
Romania: EIB supports the modernisation of infrastructure in the City of Oradea

Summary sheet

Release date
24 October 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2017
20170692
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ORADEA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
MUNICIPALITY OF ORADEA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 133 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Urban infrastructure investments in Oradea mainly focusing on energy efficiency, renewable energy, sustainable transport, urban development and urban roads. All schemes will be located in Oradea, the 10th largest city in Romania, on the North-West fringe of the country.

The investments will further the economic development of Oradea through the successful implementation of projects that contribute to the EIB public policy goals of improving socio-economic infrastructure, supporting the environment and achieving cohesion objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Romania, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives (Directive 2014/24/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU and Directive 2001/42/EC). The Bank's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (recast) (2010/31/EU) will be further examined during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU and/or 2014/23/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORADEA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORADEA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Other links
Related press
Romania: EIB supports the modernisation of infrastructure in the City of Oradea

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORADEA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Publication Date
1 Mar 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79184325
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170692
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORADEA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238332269
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170692
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORADEA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORADEA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Other links
Summary sheet
ORADEA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Data sheet
ORADEA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related press
Romania: EIB supports the modernisation of infrastructure in the City of Oradea

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Romania: EIB supports the modernisation of infrastructure in the City of Oradea
Other links
Related public register
01/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORADEA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORADEA URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications