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FIVES RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 80,000,000
Industry : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/06/2018 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIVES RDI
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FIVES RDI
Related EFSI register
01/06/2018 - FIVES RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
27 February 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/06/2018
20170639
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FIVES RDI
FIVES
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 188 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the research, development and innovation of manufacturing process equipment and solutions dedicated to the various sectors served by the group, as well as the start-up of a new business activity in the area of advanced manufacturing.

The project is expected to strengthen the competitive position of the promoter and support its innovation-driven growth through the further development of its proprietary technologies and sector-specific solutions and the penetration of new related areas of business.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments include mainly the group's operating expenses for research and development, implemented in locations already authorised for the respective types of activities. The involved capital investments in machinery and equipment are expected to be limited, and their operation is not considered environmentally harmful. The related activities are not specifically listed in the Annexes I and II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and as such do not require a mandatory environmental impact assessment. The Bank will verify this in detail during the due diligence including any other potential environmental impacts of the project.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
07/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIVES RDI
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FIVES RDI
01/06/2018 - FIVES RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIVES RDI
Publication Date
7 Apr 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79866433
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170639
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FIVES RDI
Publication Date
28 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
161095554
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170639
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - FIVES RDI
Publication Date
1 Jun 2018
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
84407936
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170639
Last update
1 Jun 2018
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/04/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIVES RDI
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FIVES RDI
Related EFSI register
01/06/2018 - FIVES RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
FIVES RDI
Data sheet
FIVES RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications