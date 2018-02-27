Summary sheet
The project concerns the research, development and innovation of manufacturing process equipment and solutions dedicated to the various sectors served by the group, as well as the start-up of a new business activity in the area of advanced manufacturing.
The project is expected to strengthen the competitive position of the promoter and support its innovation-driven growth through the further development of its proprietary technologies and sector-specific solutions and the penetration of new related areas of business.
The investments include mainly the group's operating expenses for research and development, implemented in locations already authorised for the respective types of activities. The involved capital investments in machinery and equipment are expected to be limited, and their operation is not considered environmentally harmful. The related activities are not specifically listed in the Annexes I and II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and as such do not require a mandatory environmental impact assessment. The Bank will verify this in detail during the due diligence including any other potential environmental impacts of the project.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.