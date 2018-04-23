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HOIVATILAT CARE PREMISES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 50,000,000
Health : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/05/2019 : € 20,000,000
23/04/2018 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOIVATILAT CARE PREMISES
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HOIVATILAT CARE PREMISES
Related press
Finland: EIB expands financing of care properties

Summary sheet

Release date
26 April 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/04/2018
20170597
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HOIVATILAT CARE PREMISES
SUOMEN HOIVATILAT OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 129 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project will support Hoivatilat, a Finnish service company specialised in producing, developing, owning and leasing out nursing homes, day care centres and service blocks in provision of equity of access to care facilities. The company designs, finances and develops properties as turn-key projects for service companies to operate and manage based on pre-agreed arrangements with responsible municipalities.

The project concerns the construction of new care facilities specifically designed to be used for the care of the elderly, handicapped persons, pre-school children, and combinations thereof. Such facilities are to be constructed throughout Finland.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Care facilities are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. All project activities are expected to be carried out in new facilities, thus the necessity of an EIA under the Directive will be verified by the Bank's services during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus it is not covered by EU rules on procurement.

Related documents
21/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOIVATILAT CARE PREMISES
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HOIVATILAT CARE PREMISES
Other links
Related press
Finland: EIB expands financing of care properties

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOIVATILAT CARE PREMISES
Publication Date
21 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78660125
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170597
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HOIVATILAT CARE PREMISES
Publication Date
30 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135812740
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170597
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOIVATILAT CARE PREMISES
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HOIVATILAT CARE PREMISES
Other links
Summary sheet
HOIVATILAT CARE PREMISES
Data sheet
HOIVATILAT CARE PREMISES
Related press
Finland: EIB expands financing of care properties

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: EIB expands financing of care properties
Other links
Related public register
21/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOIVATILAT CARE PREMISES
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HOIVATILAT CARE PREMISES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications