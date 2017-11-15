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WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 100,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/03/2018 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND
Related public register
04/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - m.e.r - beoordelingsnotitie
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - Natuurtoets Oever- en Kadeproject Sneek Zuid Toetsing aan de Flora- en faunawet, EHS, Natuurbeschermingswet 1998 en KRW - Wetterskip Fryslân
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - Verkenning Waddenzeedijk Koehool-Lauwersmeer - Milieueffectrapportage deel 1
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - Verkenning Waddenzeedijk Koehool-Lauwersmeer - Milieueffectrapportage deel 1 - Verkenning
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - Verkenning Waddenzeedijk Koehool-Lauwersmeer - Deelrapport MER deel 1 - waterveiligheid
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - Verkenning Waddenzeedijk Koehool-Lauwersmeer - Deelrapport MER deel 1 - Energie en materiaalgebruik
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - Dijkversterking Koehool-Lauwersmeer Advies over reikwijdte en detailniveau van het milieueffectrapport
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - Verkenning Waddenzeedijk Koehool-Lauwersmeer - Reactienota VKA en MER
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND

Summary sheet

Release date
15 November 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/03/2018
20170536
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND
WETTERSKIP FRYSLAN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 252 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the 2017-2021 investment programme of Waterschap Friesland (Wetterskip Fryslan), in the north of the Netherlands. The programme focuses on flood protection dyke strengthening schemes, water management systems and wastewater treatment infrastructure works.

The investment will help protect the safety of human lives and livelihoods by financing maintenance and upgrading of dykes, water and wastewater infrastructure exposed to harsh weather conditions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the schemes of the investment programme fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. Compliance with the EIA Directive, the Habitats and Birds Directives and NATURA 2000 will be verified in detail during the appraisal.

The compliance of the procurement procedures with the EU legislation will be assessed during the appraisal.

Related documents
12/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND
04/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - m.e.r - beoordelingsnotitie
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - Natuurtoets Oever- en Kadeproject Sneek Zuid Toetsing aan de Flora- en faunawet, EHS, Natuurbeschermingswet 1998 en KRW - Wetterskip Fryslân
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - Verkenning Waddenzeedijk Koehool-Lauwersmeer - Milieueffectrapportage deel 1
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - Verkenning Waddenzeedijk Koehool-Lauwersmeer - Milieueffectrapportage deel 1 - Verkenning
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - Verkenning Waddenzeedijk Koehool-Lauwersmeer - Deelrapport MER deel 1 - waterveiligheid
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - Verkenning Waddenzeedijk Koehool-Lauwersmeer - Deelrapport MER deel 1 - Energie en materiaalgebruik
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - Dijkversterking Koehool-Lauwersmeer Advies over reikwijdte en detailniveau van het milieueffectrapport
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - Verkenning Waddenzeedijk Koehool-Lauwersmeer - Reactienota VKA en MER
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND
Publication Date
12 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79738242
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170536
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - m.e.r - beoordelingsnotitie
Publication Date
4 Dec 2023
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184553620
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170536
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - Natuurtoets Oever- en Kadeproject Sneek Zuid Toetsing aan de Flora- en faunawet, EHS, Natuurbeschermingswet 1998 en KRW - Wetterskip Fryslân
Publication Date
5 Dec 2023
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184589993
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170536
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - Verkenning Waddenzeedijk Koehool-Lauwersmeer - Milieueffectrapportage deel 1
Publication Date
5 Dec 2023
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184583257
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170536
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - Verkenning Waddenzeedijk Koehool-Lauwersmeer - Milieueffectrapportage deel 1 - Verkenning
Publication Date
5 Dec 2023
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184573254
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170536
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - Verkenning Waddenzeedijk Koehool-Lauwersmeer - Deelrapport MER deel 1 - waterveiligheid
Publication Date
5 Dec 2023
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184564275
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170536
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - Verkenning Waddenzeedijk Koehool-Lauwersmeer - Deelrapport MER deel 1 - Energie en materiaalgebruik
Publication Date
5 Dec 2023
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184564274
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170536
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - Dijkversterking Koehool-Lauwersmeer Advies over reikwijdte en detailniveau van het milieueffectrapport
Publication Date
5 Dec 2023
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184577018
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170536
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - Verkenning Waddenzeedijk Koehool-Lauwersmeer - Reactienota VKA en MER
Publication Date
5 Dec 2023
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184561551
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170536
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
182234556
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170536
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND
Related public register
04/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - m.e.r - beoordelingsnotitie
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - Natuurtoets Oever- en Kadeproject Sneek Zuid Toetsing aan de Flora- en faunawet, EHS, Natuurbeschermingswet 1998 en KRW - Wetterskip Fryslân
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - Verkenning Waddenzeedijk Koehool-Lauwersmeer - Milieueffectrapportage deel 1
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - Verkenning Waddenzeedijk Koehool-Lauwersmeer - Milieueffectrapportage deel 1 - Verkenning
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - Verkenning Waddenzeedijk Koehool-Lauwersmeer - Deelrapport MER deel 1 - waterveiligheid
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - Verkenning Waddenzeedijk Koehool-Lauwersmeer - Deelrapport MER deel 1 - Energie en materiaalgebruik
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - Dijkversterking Koehool-Lauwersmeer Advies over reikwijdte en detailniveau van het milieueffectrapport
Related public register
05/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND - Verkenning Waddenzeedijk Koehool-Lauwersmeer - Reactienota VKA en MER
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND
Other links
Summary sheet
WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND
Data sheet
WATERSCHAP FRIESLAND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications