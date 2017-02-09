SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE VI

Summary sheet
The project comprises part of the promoter's investment programme for 2017-2019, namely 16 individual gas-transmission project schemes spread across Italy. These project schemes include replacement, refurbishment or re-rating of existing gas transmission system assets, installation of odorisation systems for industrial customers and constructing new pipelines with the related connections to extend the transmission network.
The project will strengthen the gas transmission system, increase capacity to meet the demand, allowing to increase the gas-storage system capacity, and improve system performance, safety, reliability and operational efficiency.
Based on technical characteristics, location and potential impact of the works included in the programme, and considering the criteria established under the national environmental impact assessment (EIA) legislation, six out of the total of 16 project schemes are subject to environmental impact assessment. Two of them received approvals in 2009 and 2015. The remaining four environmental authorisations are expected in 2017. The identified impact is typical for this type of component and, with the application of appropriate mitigation measures, is expected to be acceptable.
The investments fall under EU public procurement legislation. The Bank will review with the promoter the proposed procurement procedures and will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the programme have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender and pre-qualification notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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