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SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE VI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 310,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 310,000,000
Energy : € 310,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/07/2017 : € 310,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE VI - Environmental Impact Study
Related public register
14/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE VI - Environmental Impact Assessment
Related public register
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE VI

Summary sheet

Release date
12 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/07/2017
20170209
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE VI
Italy's main gas transmission company
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 310 million
EUR 636 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises part of the promoter's investment programme for 2017-2019, namely 16 individual gas-transmission project schemes spread across Italy. These project schemes include replacement, refurbishment or re-rating of existing gas transmission system assets, installation of odorisation systems for industrial customers and constructing new pipelines with the related connections to extend the transmission network.

The project will strengthen the gas transmission system, increase capacity to meet the demand, allowing to increase the gas-storage system capacity, and improve system performance, safety, reliability and operational efficiency.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Based on technical characteristics, location and potential impact of the works included in the programme, and considering the criteria established under the national environmental impact assessment (EIA) legislation, six out of the total of 16 project schemes are subject to environmental impact assessment. Two of them received approvals in 2009 and 2015. The remaining four environmental authorisations are expected in 2017. The identified impact is typical for this type of component and, with the application of appropriate mitigation measures, is expected to be acceptable.

The investments fall under EU public procurement legislation. The Bank will review with the promoter the proposed procurement procedures and will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the programme have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender and pre-qualification notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
14/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE VI - Environmental Impact Study
14/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE VI - Environmental Impact Assessment
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE VI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE VI - Environmental Impact Study
Publication Date
14 Jul 2017
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76029451
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170209
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE VI - Environmental Impact Assessment
Publication Date
14 Jul 2017
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76027276
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170209
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE VI
Publication Date
23 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75888690
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170209
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE VI - Environmental Impact Study
Related public register
14/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE VI - Environmental Impact Assessment
Related public register
23/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE VI
Other links
Summary sheet
RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE VI
Data sheet
SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE VI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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