SJI CAPEX & R&D INVESTMENTS

Summary sheet
Financing research, development and innovation (RDI) and capital expenditure of French mid-cap Saint Jean Industries in France and other European countries. The project concerns the investment programme of an innovative mid-cap company in the field of component manufacture for the transportation sector in order to strengthen its competitive market position and support worldwide growth.
The project activities aim to develop innovative, strong and lightweight components for the transportation sector, particularly the automotive segment, supporting weight reduction objectives and contributing indirectly to sustainable transportation in Europe and worldwide. Additionally the project includes the purchase of tangible assets to maintain the group's competitiveness and support it in its growth ambitions.
All project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities and laboratories without changing their already authorised scope and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended. Nevertheless, the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments requires an EIA, as well as any other environmental details of the project.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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