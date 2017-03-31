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SJI CAPEX & R&D INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 2,250,000
Croatia : € 2,700,000
Germany : € 6,300,000
France : € 33,750,000
Industry : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/10/2017 : € 2,250,000
6/10/2017 : € 2,700,000
6/10/2017 : € 6,300,000
6/10/2017 : € 33,750,000
Other links
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SJI CAPEX & R&D INVESTMENTS
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SJI CAPEX & R&D INVESTMENTS
Related press
France: Juncker Plan - EIB finances development of Saint Jean Industries group with EUR 45m loan
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN FRANCE

Summary sheet

Release date
31 March 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/10/2017
20160996
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SJI CAPEX & R&D INVESTMENTS
Saint Jean Industries
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 45 million
EUR 94 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing research, development and innovation (RDI) and capital expenditure of French mid-cap Saint Jean Industries in France and other European countries. The project concerns the investment programme of an innovative mid-cap company in the field of component manufacture for the transportation sector in order to strengthen its competitive market position and support worldwide growth.

The project activities aim to develop innovative, strong and lightweight components for the transportation sector, particularly the automotive segment, supporting weight reduction objectives and contributing indirectly to sustainable transportation in Europe and worldwide. Additionally the project includes the purchase of tangible assets to maintain the group's competitiveness and support it in its growth ambitions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities and laboratories without changing their already authorised scope and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended. Nevertheless, the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments requires an EIA, as well as any other environmental details of the project.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SJI CAPEX & R&D INVESTMENTS
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SJI CAPEX & R&D INVESTMENTS
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN FRANCE
Other links
Related press
France: Juncker Plan - EIB finances development of Saint Jean Industries group with EUR 45m loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SJI CAPEX & R&D INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
5 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74950136
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160996
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Croatia
France
Germany
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SJI CAPEX & R&D INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
17 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135934745
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160996
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Croatia
France
Germany
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SJI CAPEX & R&D INVESTMENTS
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SJI CAPEX & R&D INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
SJI CAPEX & R&D INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
SJI CAPEX & R&D INVESTMENTS
Related press
France: Juncker Plan - EIB finances development of Saint Jean Industries group with EUR 45m loan
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN FRANCE

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Juncker Plan - EIB finances development of Saint Jean Industries group with EUR 45m loan
Other links
Related public register
05/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SJI CAPEX & R&D INVESTMENTS
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SJI CAPEX & R&D INVESTMENTS
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN FRANCE

Photogallery

The family-owned company manufactures components for the automotive, aeronautics, and energy industry, among other things. An EFSI-backed loan will help it to step up its R&D, purchase new equipment and improve its environmental footprint.
Saint Jean Industries
©SJI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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