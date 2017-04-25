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TIETO IT PLATFORM DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 85,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 7,650,000
Sweden : € 32,300,000
Finland : € 45,050,000
Services : € 85,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/06/2017 : € 7,650,000
22/06/2017 : € 32,300,000
22/06/2017 : € 45,050,000
Other links
Related public register
18/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TIETO IT PLATFORM DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TIETO IT PLATFORM DEVELOPMENT

Summary sheet

Release date
25 April 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/06/2017
20160980
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IT PLATFORM DEVELOPMENT
TIETO OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 85 million
EUR 180 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Research, development and innovation (RDI) and infrastructure investments used for the development of new industry-specific solutions and to broaden offering in various sectors

The project will improve the company's competitiveness and result in new innovative products, solutions and applications for its customers.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The major part of the investments will concern RDI activities likely to be within existing facilities. A further part refers to the extension of an existing data centre. Therefore, it is unlikely that the project will fall under Annex I or II of Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended. Nevertheless, the environmental details including environmental objectives of the RDI programme, and in particular the data centre extension, will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. The Bank's services will verify details during the project's due diligence.

Related documents
18/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TIETO IT PLATFORM DEVELOPMENT
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TIETO IT PLATFORM DEVELOPMENT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TIETO IT PLATFORM DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
18 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75365031
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160980
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Sweden
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TIETO IT PLATFORM DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
15 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135077585
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160980
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Sweden
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TIETO IT PLATFORM DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TIETO IT PLATFORM DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
IT PLATFORM DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
TIETO IT PLATFORM DEVELOPMENT

Photogallery

Tieto group is a leading IT service provider in the Nordic countries, offering infrastructure and data-centre services as well as tailor-made solutions for the financial industry, public authorities etc. Backing by the Investment Plan for Europe will boost the company’s R&D.
IT platform development
©Tieto

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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