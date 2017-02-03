Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction of the Jokeri light rail line in the cities of Helsinki and Espoo in Finland and the acquisition of related rolling stock
The operation will improve the quality of public transport services in terms of speed, comfort, availability and reliability and will increase the attractiveness of public transport in both cities concerned. This improvement contributes to keeping public transport competitive compared to private cars, with associated positive benefits in terms of the environmental and economic sustainability of the cities. The project is thus expected to improve the quality of the urban environment.
The project falls under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by 2014/52/EU (if applicable), according to which the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is decided on a case-by-case basis by the competent authority. Environmental aspects, including nature conservation, as well as compliance with applicable directives, will be checked and further analysed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.