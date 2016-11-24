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ECOENTERPRISES FUND III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 16,758,840.29
Sector(s)
Credit lines : € 16,758,840.29
Signature date(s)
11/05/2018 : € 16,758,840.29
Other links
Related public register
09/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECOENTERPRISES FUND III
Related story
Worldwide action, local change

Summary sheet

Release date
24 November 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/05/2018
20160797
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ECOENTERPRISES FUND III
EcoEnterprises Capital Management
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 20 million (EUR 18 million)
USD 100 million (EUR 90 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

An investment fund targeting projects that deliver biodiversity benefits through the sustainable use of natural resources

The fund aims to invest in pro-biodiversity businesses that encourage sustainable use and conservation of natural resources, preserve and restore vulnerable ecosystems and biodiverse landscapes, mitigate climate risk and build resilience in local economies and communities in Central and South America.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund's investment criteria and environmental and social due diligence procedures have been included in the fund's environmental and social policies and guidelines as well as its environmental and social management system. These will ensure that the underlying projects are implemented in compliance with national requirement and with EIB environmental and social standards.

The fund will be required to ensure that implementation of the underlying projects is done in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
09/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECOENTERPRISES FUND III
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECOENTERPRISES FUND III
Publication Date
9 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74552198
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160797
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Regional - Latin America
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECOENTERPRISES FUND III
Other links
Summary sheet
ECOENTERPRISES FUND III
Data sheet
ECOENTERPRISES FUND III
Related story
Worldwide action, local change

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Worldwide action, local change
Other links
Related public register
09/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECOENTERPRISES FUND III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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